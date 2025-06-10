ECR 6th Annual Quarter Auction

Benefits of purchasing a table are: You get to pick who you sit with. If you only purchase a seat you get a seat wherever there is space. With every table purchase you receive 10 drink tickets and each seat receives 5 raffle entries. (If you are purchasing a full table and do not have names for all 10 seats yet please just enter Not Applicable in the First and Last Name spaces, and when those names are available please email [email protected] with that information. Thank you!)