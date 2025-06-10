ECR 6th Annual Quarter Auction

Hosted by
About this event
With every seat purchased gets 1 raffle entry.
Benefits of purchasing a table are: You get to pick who you sit with. If you only purchase a seat you get a seat wherever there is space. With every table purchase you receive 10 drink tickets and each seat receives 5 raffle entries. (If you are purchasing a full table and do not have names for all 10 seats yet please just enter Not Applicable in the First and Last Name spaces, and when those names are available please email [email protected] with that information. Thank you!)
Pre-purchasing your tickets gets the event started quicker! Once your Bid Number is assigned NO changes are made and your Raffle entries are NOT transferable!
Pre-purchase your quarters and get checked in faster!
Silver Sponsor gets a Thank you on Social Media
Gold Sponsor gets a Thank you on Social Media w/logo, a 3x4 ft banner will be provided and shout outs at event.
Jail Sponsor gets at Thank you on Social Media w/logo, and a banner to hang at the event. Business Card promotion with the jail cell.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!