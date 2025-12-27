Elephant Conservation & Research Fund

Offered by

Elephant Conservation & Research Fund

About this shop

ECRF | Merch Sales

Ball Cap | BTE (ECRF)
$27.44

Big Tusk Energy. Adjustable baseball cap. Price includes tax.

Candle | Coconut Shell (BTEH Tom Yum)
$12.07

Handmade with only natural ingredients. Lemongrass scent. Mosquito repellent. Price includes tax.

Raffle Ticket (Single $5)
$5
Raffle Tickets (5 for $20)
$20
Soap | Sleep Well (BTEH Tom Yum)
$5.49

Handmade and all natural. Lemongrass scent. Price includes tax.

Soap | Holistic Honey (BTEH Tom Yum)
$5.49

Handmade and all natural. Tumeric and honey scent. Price includes tax.

Socks | BTE (ECRF)
$16.46

Big Tusk Energy. Crew socks. Price includes tax.

Sticker | BTE (ECRF)
$3.29
Sticker | ECRF
$3.29
T-Shirt | BTE Ringer (ECRF)
$32.93

White shirt with black collar and sleeve rings. Price includes tax.

T-Shirt | BTE Women's (ECRF)
$32.93

Big Tusk Engery. Women's cut t-shirt. Price includes tax.

T-Shirt | PWYL Unisex (ECRF)
$32.93

Protect What You Love unisex crewneck. Price includes tax.

T-Shirt | PWYL Women's (ECRF)
$32.93

Protect What You Love. Women's Cut. Price includes tax.

BTEH Field Green T-shirt
$32.93

(4 S, 8 M, 8 L, 3 XL, 2 XXL)

BTEH Light brown T-shirt
$32.93

(4 S, 8 M, 8 L, 3 XL, 2 XXL)

BTEH Tote Bag
$16.46
BTEH Sticker
$3.29
BTEH Side Bag
$27.44
Pen | BTEH
$3.29
Ornament | BTEH
$10.98
Shot Glass | BTEH
$10.98
Beanie | BTEH
$27.44
BTEH Magnet
$10.98
Adopt an Elephant
$50

A personalized certificate, A story + photo of the elephant, A short video update from the field, Quarterly update for 1 year

Add a donation for Elephant Conservation & Research Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!