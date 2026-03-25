ECRS Fun Day in Philly

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About this event
Your ticket contributes to making ECRS more accessible to all. This level helps cover costs, and any surplus will go to a scholarship fund for future events.
Select the number of people you are registering at this level.
You can add an additional donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.
Your ticket keeps us on track to cover our expected costs for this event!
Select the number of people you are registering at this level.
You can add an additional donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.
Select the number of people you are registering at this level
You can add a donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.
Select the number of people you are registering at this level
No questions asked!
You can add a donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!