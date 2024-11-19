ECS Charity Golf Tournament

2 Complimentary Foursomes, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Hole Sponsorship with Signage and Presence, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area

2 Complimentary Foursomes, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Hole Sponsorship with Signage and Presence, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area

More details...