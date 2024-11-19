ECS Charity Golf Tournament

7700 E McCormick Pkwy

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Guitar Raffle Ticket
$15
Charity Donation
$50
Charity Donation
$100
Charity Donation
$200
Mulligan
$15
Rental Clubs
$90
***MUST PURCHASE RENTAL CLUBS AT THIS TIME IF NEEDED. EXTRA SETS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE DAY OF*** ++Please email [email protected] if you will need left or right handed rentals.++
Individual Golfer
$300
Foursome
$1,000
DJ Sponsorship
$1,500
Complimentary Single Golfer, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms
Hole Sponsorship
$1,600
Complimentary Single Golfer, Hole Sponsorship + Signage and Presence, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Prize Hole Sponsorship
$2,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Hole Sponsorship with Signange and Presence, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$2,500
Complimentary Single Golfer, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Lunch Sponsorship
$3,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Title Sponsorship
$10,000
2 Complimentary Foursomes, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Hole Sponsorship with Signage and Presence, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Putting Contest Sponsorship
$3,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area, Prize Included
Guitar Sponsorship
$3,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Photography Sponsorship
$3,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Photos will be branded with company logo
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$1,000
Complimentary Single Golfer, Verbal Recognition at Lunch, Option for Additional Signage and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Dinner Sponsorship
$5,000
Single Golfer, Verbal Recognition at Dinner, Option for Additional Signange and Banners, Company Logo on Event Materials and Comms, Exclusive Branded Amenities, 2 Team Members invited to work sponsored area
Add a donation for Overwatch Veteran Alliance Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!