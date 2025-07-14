ECUADORIAN SOCIETY OF ST LOUIS - Business Sponsorship Packet
Community Ally
$250
Valid for one year
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
Cultural Champion
$500
Valid for one year
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
- Business spotlight post on LinkedIn & Instagram
- Participation in 1 live Instagram Q&A or business demo
- Featured listing in our quarterly newsletter
- Logo displayed at our annual picnic & scholarship event
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
- Business spotlight post on LinkedIn & Instagram
- Participation in 1 live Instagram Q&A or business demo
- Featured listing in our quarterly newsletter
- Logo displayed at our annual picnic & scholarship event
Mission Partner
$1,000
Valid for one year
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
- Business spotlight post on LinkedIn & Instagram
- Participation in 1 live Instagram Q&A or business demo
- Featured listing in our quarterly newsletter
- Logo displayed at our annual picnic & scholarship event
- Logo featured prominently on the homepage of our website
- Recognition as a Scholarship Supporter on award postings
- Dedicated post thanking your business on all social channels
- Invitation to participate in our professional networking mixers
– Opportunity to host a educational event for the community
- Logo and link on our website
- Recognition on our Instagram & Facebook pages
- Name listed on picnic sponsor banner
- Shoutout at one scholarship event
- Digital thank-you certificate
- Business spotlight post on LinkedIn & Instagram
- Participation in 1 live Instagram Q&A or business demo
- Featured listing in our quarterly newsletter
- Logo displayed at our annual picnic & scholarship event
- Logo featured prominently on the homepage of our website
- Recognition as a Scholarship Supporter on award postings
- Dedicated post thanking your business on all social channels
- Invitation to participate in our professional networking mixers
– Opportunity to host a educational event for the community
Add a donation for ECUADORIAN SOCIETY OF METROPOLITAN ST LOUIS INC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!