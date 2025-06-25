ECWGA Diamond in the Rough Sponsorships

Scorecard Sponsorship
$100
Your logo will be featured on all Scorecards and help with our Entry Gift for each golfer.
Golf Cart Banner Sponsorship
$250
Your logo will be featured on a high-quality Golf Cart Banner, which will be displayed on every golfer's cart.
Scorecard & Golf Cart Banner Sponsorship
$350
Will get you not only your logo on all Scorecards but also a Golf Cart Banner!
Tee Box Sponsorship
$500
You can be a Tee Box Sponsor with your logo on Scorecards, a Golf Cart Banner and a Tee Box Sign.
The Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
With a $1000 sponsorship you can reach prospective customers as we promote your generosity with a 6x6 sign to be featured at the Clubhouse, as well as on Scorecards, a Golf Cart Banner and a Tee Box Sign.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!