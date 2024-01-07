Logo
Fly High with Southwest Airlines

Fly High with Southwest Airlines: Win Round-Trip Tickets to Anywhere Southwest Flies!

 

TWO WINNERS!

 

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime with this amazing raffle prize: Round-Trip Tickets to Anywhere Southwest Airlines Flies! Whether you’re dreaming of a beach getaway, a mountain escape, or an urban exploration, or just want to pop on over to Cancun for a weekend, this prize has you covered.

 

What’s Included:

 

1 Round-Trip Southwest Airlines Pass: Travel to any destination Southwest Airlines serves, giving you the freedom to choose your perfect getaway.

 

The world is your oyster! Imagine exploring a new city, relaxing on a beautiful beach, or hiking through breathtaking landscapes. With Southwest Airlines, the choice is yours, and the adventure is just a flight away.

 

It’s time to start dreaming of your next great escape!

 

Value: $700

 

Valid 7/1/2024-7/1/2025

