Wellness Weekend 2024 May 17th | Improv Workshop: The Jam for Joy with Dr. Robert Cochrane

Welcome to Wellness Weekend 2024!

RSVP for this free in-person class offering: The Jam for Joy led by Dr. Robert Cochrane. This workshop is for people with PD, care partners and the medical/wellness staff who serve our community. It's an hour of improvisational fun, connection and discovery in a safe/brave space where we show our full selves, have each other's backs at all times, and know there are no wrong answers. This is play-based, rather than performance based. No one is ever put on the spot, stage or anywhere else they don’t want to be. While we tend to laugh a lot, there are no jokes in what we do. The laughter we create is cultivated organically through our connections. Our goal is to make each other look and feel great through “yes, and”. Absolutely no experience is required - come as you are!



Care partners, friends and family highly encouraged to dance with us!

Don't miss out on this special opportunity to move with us! See you there!





Check out the full schedule of events happening during our Wellness Weekend 2024!



Wellness Weekend 2024 presented by Dancing Through Parkinson's (DTP). DTP provides dance classes to people living with Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative, mobility, and age-related conditions. DTP is a versatile program that builds hope, community, and well-being through the joy of dance!









¡Bienvenidos al Fin De Semana De Bienestar 2024!

Confirme su asistencia a esta clase gratuita: The Jam for Joy dirigida por el Dr. Robert Cochrane. Este taller es para personas con Parkinson, cuidadores y personal médico/de bienestar que atienden a nuestra comunidad. Es una hora de diversión improvisada, conexión y descubrimiento en un espacio seguro y valiente donde nos mostramos plenamente, nos apoyamos mutuamente en todo momento y sabemos que no hay respuestas incorrectas. Esto se basa en el juego, más que en el rendimiento. La risa que creamos se cultiva orgánicamente a través de nuestras conexiones. Nuestro objetivo es hacer que los demás se vean y se sientan geniales a través del "sí y". No se requiere absolutamente ninguna experiencia: ¡ven como eres!





¡Consulte el calendario completo de eventos en el Fin De Semana De Bienestar 2024!





Fin De Semana De Bienestar 2024 presentado por Dancing Through Parkinson's (DTP). DTP ofrece clases de baile a personas que viven con Parkinson y otras afecciones neurodegenerativas, de movilidad y relacionadas con la edad. ¡DTP es un programa versátil que genera esperanza, comunidad y bienestar a través de la alegría del baile!