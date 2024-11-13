Chapter Dues 2026

Renews yearly on: September 1
2026 Chapter Tax,
Due to the Government shutdown we will extend until 15 Dec.
Valid for one year
This ticket is for payment of Chapter Tax after 15 Nov 2025 but before 15 Jan 2026
Valid for one year
This ticket is for payment of Chapter Tax after 15 Jan 2026 but before 15 April 2026
Valid for one year
This is for any payments after April 15th, 2026
Valid for one year
Only for brothers who have transitioned from undergrad to alumni chapter and are less than 1yr after graduation
Valid for one year
Only for brothers who have transitioned from undergrad to alumni chapter and are between 1 and 2 years after graduation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!