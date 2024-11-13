Chapter Dues 2026

Available until Dec 16
Chapter Dues
$200

Renews yearly on: September 1

2026 Chapter Tax,

Due to the Government shutdown we will extend until 15 Dec.

Available until Jan 16
Initial Late Fee
$225

Valid for one year

This ticket is for payment of Chapter Tax after 15 Nov 2025 but before 15 Jan 2026

Available until Apr 16
Chapter tax after Jan 15
$250

Valid for one year

This ticket is for payment of Chapter Tax after 15 Jan 2026 but before 15 April 2026

Chapter tax after 15 April
$275

Valid for one year

This is for any payments after April 15th, 2026

Undergrad to alumni 1st year
$50

Valid for one year

Only for brothers who have transitioned from undergrad to alumni chapter and are less than 1yr after graduation

Undergrad to Alumni 2nd year
$100

Valid for one year

Only for brothers who have transitioned from undergrad to alumni chapter and are between 1 and 2 years after graduation

