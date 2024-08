Come join us for a pickleball tournament at Chicken N Pickle, Overland Park! Each team consists of 2 members. The cost for late entry is now $60. This fee includes 3 hours of tournament play only. We will hold a quick session before the tournament so you can learn the rules and hit the ball around.





We will also be hosting a raffle with great prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 for one or $10 for three.





Come out, learn how to play pickleball and help us raise money for our dogs.