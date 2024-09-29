Sponsorship: 4th Annual D2D Awards Majestic Queen Lioness

HBCU Community Sponsor
$500

Tickets to 2025 Dare to Dream Awards Sold Out See Details Below

**Company Receives**

Recognition via social media during 2025 Dare to Dream Awards

Company mentioned during 2025 Dare to Dream Awards

Recognition during the HBCU end of program celebration


**Student Benefits**

$100 for supplies

$300 for personal development/training

**This admits only during the HBCU celebration program**


HBCU Program Sponsor
$1,700

Tickets to 2025 Dare to Dream Awards Sold Out See Details Below

**Student Receives**

$1,100 granted to the student

$100 for supplies

$300 for personal development/training

**Company Receives**

Recognition via social media

Recognition during the Dare to Dream Awards

Logo posted on website now-12/2026

Recognition during the HBCU end of program celebration

Includes admission to HBCU celebration program

**This admits two VIP tickets to 2026 Dare to Dream Awards ONLY**

Monthly increments available, email [email protected]

VIP Majestic Lion/Lioness Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ticket Includes: Custom Logo Display, 8 reserved seats, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment, Reserved Access to VIP Section. This is for the tribes who lead with Purpose and show up in power. This is perfect for those who believe in showing up together and shining even brighter.

Bronze Majestic Lion/Lioness Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

50% to entrepreneurial classes; Exclusive seating for 2 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag

Silver Majestic Lion/Lioness Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

50% to HBCU Resource Program; Exclusive seating for 4 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ; Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event; Dare to Dream Swag Bag

Gold Majestic Lion/Lioness Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

70% to HBCU Resource Program; Exclusive seating for 6 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking; Red Carpet Interview;
Company name/logo on promotional material; Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event; Dare to Dream Swag Bag; Half Page Ad

Platinum Majestic Lion/Lioness Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

70% to Black Girl Arts Scholarship; One Private Table for 8; Valet Parking;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Red Carpet Interview;
Company name/logo on promotional material; Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Company logo/ link displayed on website; Verbal recognition during event;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag; Full Page Ad


Limited Tickets are available

Title Majestic Lion/Lioness Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

40% to Black Girl Arts Scholarship;
40% to HBCU Resource Program;
Two Private Tables for 16;
VIP Access to exclusive activities;
Valet Parking
Red Carpet Interview;
Representative speaks 2 minutes about organization;
Verbal recognition during event;
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Premiere signage placement in VIP area;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Radio Advertisement
Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag;
Two Full Page Ads;

Add a donation for A Queenpreneur’s Plan

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!