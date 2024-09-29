Sponsorship: 4th Annual D2D Awards Majestic Queen Lioness

Tickets to 2025 Dare to Dream Awards Sold Out See Details Below
**Company Receives**
Recognition via social media during 2025 Dare to Dream Awards
Company mentioned during 2025 Dare to Dream Awards
Recognition during the HBCU end of program celebration
**Student Benefits**
$100 for supplies
$300 for personal development/training
**This admits only during the HBCU celebration program**
**Student Receives**
$1,100 granted to the student
$100 for supplies
$300 for personal development/training
**Company Receives**
Recognition via social media
Recognition during the Dare to Dream Awards
Logo posted on website now-12/2026
Recognition during the HBCU end of program celebration
Includes admission to HBCU celebration program
**This admits two VIP tickets to 2026 Dare to Dream Awards ONLY**
Monthly increments available, email [email protected]
Ticket Includes: Custom Logo Display, 8 reserved seats, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment, Reserved Access to VIP Section. This is for the tribes who lead with Purpose and show up in power. This is perfect for those who believe in showing up together and shining even brighter.
50% to entrepreneurial classes; Exclusive seating for 2 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag
50% to HBCU Resource Program; Exclusive seating for 4 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ; Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event; Dare to Dream Swag Bag
70% to HBCU Resource Program; Exclusive seating for 6 guests;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Valet Parking; Red Carpet Interview;
Company name/logo on promotional material; Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event; Dare to Dream Swag Bag; Half Page Ad
70% to Black Girl Arts Scholarship; One Private Table for 8; Valet Parking;
VIP Access to exlusive activities; Red Carpet Interview;
Company name/logo on promotional material; Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Company logo/ link displayed on website; Verbal recognition during event;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag; Full Page Ad
Limited Tickets are available
40% to Black Girl Arts Scholarship;
40% to HBCU Resource Program;
Two Private Tables for 16;
VIP Access to exclusive activities;
Valet Parking
Red Carpet Interview;
Representative speaks 2 minutes about organization;
Verbal recognition during event;
Company name/logo on promotional material;
Premiere signage placement in VIP area;
Social media mentions on IG and FB ;
Radio Advertisement
Company logo/ link displayed on website;
Verbal recognition during event;
Dare to Dream Swag Bag;
Two Full Page Ads;
$
