Dancewear Shop

Children's Pink Tank Leotard item
Children's Pink Tank Leotard
$18
Select size at the next step.
Children's Pink Short-Sleeve Leotard item
Children's Pink Short-Sleeve Leotard item
Children's Pink Short-Sleeve Leotard
$18
Select size at the next step.
Children's Black Tank Leotard item
Children's Black Tank Leotard item
Children's Black Tank Leotard
$18
Select size at the next step.
Children's Black Short-Sleeve Leotard item
Children's Black Short-Sleeve Leotard item
Children's Black Short-Sleeve Leotard
$18
Select size at the next step.
Children's Adjustable Camisole Leotard item
Children's Adjustable Camisole Leotard
$12
Select your size at the next step.
Children's Pink Skirt item
Children's Pink Skirt
$15
Select size at the next step.
Children's Black Skirt item
Children's Black Skirt
$15
Select size at next step.
Children's Pink Tights item
Children's Pink Tights
$10
Convertible footed pink tights. Select size at the next step.
Children's Ballet Shoes item
Children's Ballet Shoes
$18
Select your size at the next step.
Adult Adjustable Camisole Leotard item
Adult Adjustable Camisole Leotard
$14
Select your size at the next step.
Adult Regular Camisole Leotard item
Adult Regular Camisole Leotard
$22
Select size at the next step.
Adult Tank Leotard item
Adult Tank Leotard
$22
Select size at the next step.
Adult Short Sleeve Leotard item
Adult Short Sleeve Leotard
$22
Select size at the next step.
Adult Long Sleeve Leotard item
Adult Long Sleeve Leotard
$22
Select size at the next step.
Adult Black Skirt item
Adult Black Skirt
$18
Select size at the next step.
Adult Pink Tights item
Adult Pink Tights
$14
Convertible footed pink tights. Select size at the next step.
Jazz Pants item
Jazz Pants
$25
Select size at the next step.
Adult Ballet Shoes item
Adult Ballet Shoes
$22
Select size at the next step.
Used Dancewear item
Used Dancewear
$5
Only for in-person purchases.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!