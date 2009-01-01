Logo
Keystone Safari Field Trip

2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 16127

WCA is going to Keystone Safari on Friday April 19th! It is not open to the public yet so we are getting early access. This is a great zoo and they have the Safari Trucks! 


Please fill out the form even if you have a membership to the park so we have a headcount for the pavilion rental and the group admission rate. Even if you have a membership you will need to pay for any extras like feeding wristbands, safari trucks, educational tours, etc.


Directions and website: 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 16127  

https://www.keystonesafari.com


Details

  • Gates open at 10:00am - go to general admission line and you give your admission ticket for Watermark Classical Academy.
  • Group Rate (without season person) is $12 per person (2 and under are free) 
  • Lunch is from 11-1pm at the Safari Pavilion ( you can pack your own lunch)
  • Group Educational Tour 11:45am - 12:15pm is 25 participants max $1.80 per participant (optional) 
  • We have 2 Safari Trucks with feed buckets. It is max 30 people at a time so we have 2 options and both are optional. If we need 3 we can get 3 trucks. It is $10 per person. If you would like a feeding bucket for the safari truck you can pay for one before the tour. Please bring cash. This is separate from the wristband. 
    • Truck 1- 10:30 -11:30
    • Truck 2- 1:30-2:30
  • Feeding Cups (optional) $4.00 per wristband 
    • No outside food can be given to the animals. 
    • This is a separate area then the safari trucks.

Any other questions please let us know @ [email protected]


