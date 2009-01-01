Keystone Safari Field Trip

WCA is going to Keystone Safari on Friday April 19th! It is not open to the public yet so we are getting early access. This is a great zoo and they have the Safari Trucks!





Please fill out the form even if you have a membership to the park so we have a headcount for the pavilion rental and the group admission rate. Even if you have a membership you will need to pay for any extras like feeding wristbands, safari trucks, educational tours, etc.





Directions and website: 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 16127

https://www.keystonesafari.com





Details:

Gates open at 10:00am - go to general admission line and you give your admission ticket for Watermark Classical Academy.

Group Rate (without season person) is $12 per person (2 and under are free)

Lunch is from 11-1pm at the Safari Pavilion ( you can pack your own lunch)

Group Educational Tour 11:45am - 12:15pm is 25 participants max $1.80 per participant (optional)

We have 2 Safari Trucks with feed buckets. It is max 30 people at a time so we have 2 options and both are optional. If we need 3 we can get 3 trucks. It is $10 per person. If you would like a feeding bucket for the safari truck you can pay for one before the tour. Please bring cash. This is separate from the wristband. Truck 1- 10:30 -11:30 Truck 2- 1:30-2:30

Feeding Cups (optional) $4.00 per wristband No outside food can be given to the animals. This is a separate area then the safari trucks.



Any other questions please let us know @ [email protected]



