American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

ASCE YMG Raise the Bar

65 Alhambra Plz

Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA

Gold Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Silver Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Bronze Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Please add each sponsor representative's/attendee's name in the spaces included in your purchase for easy event check-in. Please find sponsorship benefits in event description. DISCLAIMER: If you choose to sponsor on January 16th, your company logo will not be displayed on our event poster board.

Pre-Sale ASCE Member
$30
Pre-Sale Non- ASCE Member
$35
Regular ASCE Member
$35
Regular Non-ASCE Member
$40

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