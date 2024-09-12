House of Hesed
House of Hesed's Mount Fest Annual Raffle 2024
Bourbon Barrel
$5
Bourbon Barrell Cross
Small Laptop
$5
Small Lap Top Donation
Large Laptop
$10
Large Laptop Donation
$100 Kroger Gift Card (#1)
$5
$100 Kroger Gift Card
$100 Kroger Gift Card (#2)
$5
$100 Kroger Gift Card
Halo Massage $90 gift certificate
$5
$90 halo massage gift card
