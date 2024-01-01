Ice Cream Social 2024

Join us for a Scoop of Fun! Our Annual Ice Cream Social at Creative World is back for another year! Treat yourself to ice cream while supporting a great cause. Your ticket will help fund new materials and resources for our classrooms, ensuring every child's learning journey is enriched with creativity. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a difference and enjoy an evening with friends and family! CWMS is a 501 (3)c charitable organization. We are able to provide receipts for any donations or contributions made to support our mission.