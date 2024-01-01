Logo
Walnut Grove High School Band Booster Association
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Balance Due - Klarissa "Rissa" Warren

$1346.00 ALL Band and Supplies Fees Divided by 3 ($408.67 each)

-   448.67  Due August 11

$ 897.33  Remaining Balance

-   448.67  Due September 11

$  448.66  Remaining Balance

-   448.66  Due October 11

$      0.00   Balance Paid in full


Registration Form indicates Rissa is not trying out for Winter Guard. If that changes, the $650 Winter Guard Show Season Fees will be due in October or immediately after the team is chosen.



AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES

1. Before Submitting Payment...

2. Select OTHER from the dropdown

3. Type any amount, could be 0.00, to pay less or zero fees

Free forms by