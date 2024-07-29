2024 Top Golf Event

Can’t make it to the event, or golf isn’t your thing? No worries! Purchase a Virtual Ticket to show your support for the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team. With a Virtual Ticket, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the team, helping them reach their goals for the season. Thank you for supporting CVHS Swim & Dive—Go Yotes!

Can’t make it to the event, or golf isn’t your thing? No worries! Purchase a Virtual Ticket to show your support for the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team. With a Virtual Ticket, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the team, helping them reach their goals for the season. Thank you for supporting CVHS Swim & Dive—Go Yotes!

More details...