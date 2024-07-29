Sales closed

2024 Top Golf Event

1689 S Santan Village Pkwy

Gilbert, AZ 85295, USA

Add a donation for CVHS Swim & Dive Boosters

$

General admission
$25
Support the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team! Each ticket includes 2 hours of Top Golf, Beverages (sodas, lemonade, water), food for purchase and a lot of fun! Don’t miss out—event close on August 26th. Tickets are limited, so be sure to grab yours before they’re gone!
Reserved Bay
$120
Have a group? Reserve a private bay for your family or friends for just $120.00 per bay. Each bay accommodates up to 6 players. This is a great way to ensure your group has a dedicated space and plenty of fun!
Virtual Ticket
$20
Can’t make it to the event, or golf isn’t your thing? No worries! Purchase a Virtual Ticket to show your support for the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team. With a Virtual Ticket, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the team, helping them reach their goals for the season. Thank you for supporting CVHS Swim & Dive—Go Yotes!

