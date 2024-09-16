Get a $25 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods! Perfect for sports lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, this card can be used for athletic gear, apparel, and equipment. Treat yourself or a friend to a shopping spree and find everything you need for your next adventure or workout!
$25 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift card BUNDLE #1
$20
This includes 5 tickets
$25 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card #2
$5
$25 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card #2 BUNDLE
$5
Scentcy Basket
$5
More Info Coming Soon
Scentcy Basket BUNDLE
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Firewater Gift Basket
$5
Firewater Gift Basket BUNDLE
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Consuela Diego Midtown Crossbody
$10
Our Diego Midtown Crossbody is the ideal companion for date night or exploring the city. Just throw this compact beauty over your shoulder and you're ready to go! Keep your keys and lipstick organized in the interior slide pocket and enjoy the convenience of this versatile crossbody.
**DETAILS & SIZING**
- Zipper closure with an interior slide pocket
- NEW adjustable and removable clip-on woven strap
- Natural, untreated leather exterior and trim
- Comes with a leather luggage tag attached by a woven friendship bracelet
- Dimensions: 8 1/4" (W at bottom) x 9 1/4” (W at top) x 5 3/4” (H) x 2" (D); Drop: 21" to 33 1/4" adjustable
- Made in Mexico
- Style No. 5609
Consuela Diego Midtown Crossbody BUNDLE
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Consuela Tommy Sling
$10
Thoughtfully crafted for versatility, the Sling bucket bag offers three ways to wear it: as a crossbody, over your shoulder, or by its leather handles. Keep your essentials organized with interior pockets and a key lanyard, making it easy to stay hands-free and relaxed.
**DETAILS & SIZING**
- Pewter metallic textured synthetic exterior
- Interior open pocket, credit card pocket, and key lanyard
- Exterior side zip pocket
- Comes with two removable straps: a leather shoulder strap and an adjustable woven crossbody strap
- Natural leather trim
- Dimensions: 10 1/4” (W at bottom) x 14 ½” (W at top) x 13” (H) x 6 ¾” (D); Drop: 13" to 22 ¾" adjustable
- Made in Mexico
- Style No. SLNG2747PUNEOS
Consuela Tommy Sling BUNDLE
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Consuela Evie Crosstown
$10
The Crosstown bag is slim, stylish, and ready for your day! With both a crossbody strap and top handles for versatile carrying options, the Crosstown is the perfect companion for your work or play. It accommodates most laptops, tablets, or notebooks up to 15” in the main compartment, while keeping your other essentials secure in the front pocket.
**DETAILS & SIZING**
- Evie black leather exterior, handles, and trim
- Comes with an Evie leather bag tag attached by a hand-woven friendship bracelet
- Zipper closure
- Interior slide pockets and credit card slots
- Exterior slide pocket with magnetic closure
- Includes a detachable and adjustable woven crossbody strap
- Dimensions: 16 ¾” (W) x 10 ¾” (H) x 1 ½” (D); Drop: 13” to 26 ½” adjustable
- Made in Mexico
- Style No. TBSS3673PSLBOS
Consuela Evie Crosstown BUNDLE
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Makita Chop Saw
$10
Info Coming Soon
Makita Chop Saw BUNDLE
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Add a donation for Klynton Mynar TPSNT
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!