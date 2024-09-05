Team Entry Form - Basketball Tournament

[Teams] •5 starters; 3 reserves - Total: 8 players per team •$25 + $7 registration fee = $32/person •$256/team after fees ***You will be contacted by an NVST TXK representative to gather more details after the entry fee has been paid***

[Teams] •5 starters; 3 reserves - Total: 8 players per team •$25 + $7 registration fee = $32/person •$256/team after fees ***You will be contacted by an NVST TXK representative to gather more details after the entry fee has been paid***

More details...