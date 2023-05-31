Kingdom Culture Conference 2023

🌙 Unlock Nightly Revelations!
Join us every evening for a divinely inspired experience tailored for believers like you! Revel in empowering messages, stirring worship, and unite with a passionate community at the Radisson Hotel. This pass gifts you access to all our evening gatherings. Let's dive deep and rise higher!
Daytime Equipping Pass
$25
☀️ Empowerment Awaits!
"Greater Things" aren't just words; they're a mission. Get exclusive access to both morning sessions on Thursday and Friday at the Radisson Hotel. These daytime breakout and equipping sessions inspire, challenge, and prepare you for the more significant tasks God has set before you
Wednesday night banquet
$20
🍽️ Begin with a Royal Feast!
Commence the Kingdom Conference in style! Let's connect, dine, and set our intentions at the Regal Ballroom. Expect an evening of warmth, fellowship, and spiritual rejuvenation, setting the perfect tone for the days ahead.
Friday The NET business luncheon
$10
🍲 Leaders, Let's Lunch!
For the shepherds of our spiritual community – this luncheon, held at the Radisson Hotel, is tailored for licensed ministers, pastors, and our cherished affiliate partners. Network, share, and discuss God's mission for our ministries! *This luncheon is for licensed ministers/pastors and affiliate partners only*
Youth Rally Admission
Free
🚀 Generation Z, Rise!
Tailored for the youth (ages 13-18), this dynamic rally is more than just a gathering. It's a call to action, a summon to shape the future. Witness the cutting-edge discussions and spirit-filled worship sessions, and get ready to be transformed at the Radisson Hotel!
