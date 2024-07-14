2024 Golf Classic Sponsorships

- The Title Sponsor will receive (3) foursomes in the tournament
- Prominent company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
- VIP registration
- VIP tournament gift bag
- Reserved seating at awards luncheon
- Podium recognition and a brief speaking opportunity.
- Ability to distribute promotional products on the day of event
- The Title Sponsor will receive (3) foursomes in the tournament
- Prominent company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
- VIP registration
- VIP tournament gift bag
- Reserved seating at awards luncheon
- Podium recognition and a brief speaking opportunity.
- Ability to distribute promotional products on the day of event
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
- The Platinum Sponsors receive (2) foursomes in the tournament
- Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items
- Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
- VIP registration
- VIP tournament gift bag
- Reserved seating at awards luncheon
- The Platinum Sponsors receive (2) foursomes in the tournament
- Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items
- Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
- VIP registration
- VIP tournament gift bag
- Reserved seating at awards luncheon
Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,000
- Custom-branded pin flag on one of the holes
- High Visibility Sponsorship
- Unique opportunity to capture the attention of all golfers on the course.
- High-quality, dye-sublimated pin flags ensure durability
and vibrant colors.
- Custom-branded pin flag on one of the holes
- High Visibility Sponsorship
- Unique opportunity to capture the attention of all golfers on the course.
- High-quality, dye-sublimated pin flags ensure durability
and vibrant colors.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
- Gold Sponsors receive (1) foursome in the tournament
- Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items
- Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
- Gold Sponsors receive (1) foursome in the tournament
- Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items
- Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
- Host the morning Putting Contest!
- Logo on tournament materials
- Customized Putting Contest sign
- Host the morning Putting Contest!
- Logo on tournament materials
- Customized Putting Contest sign
Hole in One Sponsor
$500
- Host the Hole-in-One Contest!
- Logo on tournament materials
- Customized Hole-in-One sign
- Host the Hole-in-One Contest!
- Logo on tournament materials
- Customized Hole-in-One sign
Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,000
- Highlight your company or organization by being the gift bag sponsor showing your support or cause
- Highlight your company or organization by being the gift bag sponsor showing your support or cause
Hole Sponsor
$200
Choose a hole to showcase your business during this fun event while raising money for a great cause!
Choose a hole to showcase your business during this fun event while raising money for a great cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!