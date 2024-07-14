Sales closed

2024 Golf Classic Sponsorships

3500 Bear Creek Ct

Dallas, TX 75261, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$5,000
- The Title Sponsor will receive (3) foursomes in the tournament - Prominent company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament - VIP registration - VIP tournament gift bag - Reserved seating at awards luncheon - Podium recognition and a brief speaking opportunity. - Ability to distribute promotional products on the day of event
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
- The Platinum Sponsors receive (2) foursomes in the tournament - Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items - Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament - VIP registration - VIP tournament gift bag - Reserved seating at awards luncheon
Pin Flag Sponsor item
Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,000
- Custom-branded pin flag on one of the holes - High Visibility Sponsorship - Unique opportunity to capture the attention of all golfers on the course. - High-quality, dye-sublimated pin flags ensure durability and vibrant colors.
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
- Gold Sponsors receive (1) foursome in the tournament - Company logo on all tournament material, branding, signage, and all other related items - Social media logo recognition and special mentions prior to the tournament
Putting Contest Sponsor item
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
- Host the morning Putting Contest! - Logo on tournament materials - Customized Putting Contest sign
Hole in One Sponsor item
Hole in One Sponsor
$500
- Host the Hole-in-One Contest! - Logo on tournament materials - Customized Hole-in-One sign
Gift Bag Sponsor item
Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,000
- Highlight your company or organization by being the gift bag sponsor showing your support or cause
Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200
Choose a hole to showcase your business during this fun event while raising money for a great cause!

