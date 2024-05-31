Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Cork & Canvas Fundraiser on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 6pm to 8pm at The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library. For just $40 per person, immerse yourself in a night filled with creativity, community, and celebration. Your ticket includes dinner, a selection of beverages to inspire your palette, and all the painting supplies you'll need to create your masterpiece.





In celebration of Poppy Month, the talented artist Carleen Johns from Pond Lily Studios in Brownwood will be leading participants in creating their own Poppy field painting. Whether you're a seasoned painter or picking up a brush for the first time, Carleen's expert guidance will help you unlock your artistic potential and ensure you leave with a beautiful piece of artwork.





This special event not only promises an evening of artistic exploration but also supports the important cause of preserving our nation's history through The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library. So gather your friends, unleash your inner artist, and enjoy a night out for a great cause. We can't wait to see the incredible creations you'll bring to life!



