NLGSA Opening Weekend 50/50 Raffle

Step right up to the plate and score big for the New Lenox Girls Softball Association! Our Opening Day is not just a celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit; it’s also your chance to win big with our 50/50 raffle. For as little as $1, you can join the fun, with opportunities to increase your chances and your potential winnings the more you contribute. Imagine turning $100 into a mound of cash, all while supporting the dreams and ambitions of young athletes. Whether you're pitching in for 1 ticket or swinging for the fences with 200, every purchase helps fund a future where every girl has the chance to slide into home base. Don't just be a spectator in the stands—be a game-changer for the New Lenox Girls Softball Association. Grab your tickets today and let’s hit a home run for our stars!