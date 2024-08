Join the Adrian Empire at the Florida Renaissance Festival for the first International Combat Tournament. This tournament will consist of the following lists, shinai, wasters, rapier, and steel.





See the Facebook event for more detail.

https://www.facebook.com/events/658926929015926?ti=ls





Please be certain to use additional form for registration for this event.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScg-5ba058-wotGK9By_NOh6buNrCztXLBxlY_CbKOGi4lo1A/viewform