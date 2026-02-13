EDC Booster Club Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
Tee up for an unforgettable day on one of the last championship courses personally designed by Arnold Palmer himself! This package includes one round of golf for four players with cart at The Golf Club at Fossil Creek in Fort Worth.
Named one of America's best new resort golf courses in 1988, Fossil Creek continues to be recognized as the Metroplex's premiere resort golf experience. From its captivating championship fairways to its luxurious clubhouse featuring multiple dining venues including The Ivy Grill & Patio, this is daily fee golf elevated to an art form.
Whether you're an avid golfer or looking to entertain clients, friends, or family, this is your chance to experience world-class golf right here in the DFW area.
Includes:
18 holes for 4 players + golf cart
(A)
Starting bid
VALUE: $1500
📸 Capture your family's story with this exceptional certificate for a commissioned fine family portrait at Park Hill Fine Portraits - a treasured keepsake that will be cherished for generations!
What's Included:
🖼️ Professional Fine Portrait Session
Why This Is Special: Fine portrait photography is more than just taking pictures - it's about creating art that captures your family's unique personality, love, and connection. Park Hill Fine Portraits specializes in timeless, museum-quality portraits that become family heirlooms. These aren't snapshots; they're carefully crafted images designed to grace your walls and tell your family's story for decades to come.
Perfect for:
(We)
Starting bid
VALUE: $270
Discover the healing power of acupuncture with this package of three professional sessions from Modern Acupuncture, a trusted name in holistic wellness and pain relief.
Modern Acupuncture offers evidence-based treatments in a contemporary, relaxing environment. Their licensed acupuncturists specialize in addressing a wide range of concerns including chronic pain, stress relief, headaches, sleep issues, and overall wellness enhancement.
What You'll Experience:
Whether you're new to acupuncture or a seasoned wellness enthusiast, this package provides an excellent opportunity to experience multiple sessions and maximize therapeutic benefits. Acupuncture works cumulatively, making this three-session package ideal for addressing both acute and chronic conditions.
Perfect for anyone seeking natural pain relief, stress management, better sleep, or enhanced overall wellbeing!
(R)
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
DFW’s Home of Dancing with the Stars’ Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy
Step into the spotlight with this exciting dance package from Dance with Me Southlake, the premier ballroom studio founded by Dancing with the Stars professionals Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy.
Whether you're brand new to dancing or looking to polish your skills, this experience offers the perfect mix of instruction and fun!
Package includes:
1 Private Lesson – One-on-one coaching tailored to your pace and goals.
1 Group Class – Learn in a fun, supportive group environment.
1 Dance Party – Show off your new moves at a lively social event.
No partner or experience needed—just bring your enthusiasm!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $50 - $75
Donated by: Beck's Plumbing
Haul everything you need with ease! This heavy-duty Member's Mark All Terrain Folding Wagon is built to handle any adventure or task you throw at it.
Perfect for:
Features:
Whether you're loading up for a day at the park, hauling tools for a project, or making life easier on shopping trips, this versatile wagon is your new go-to helper. Say goodbye to multiple trips and sore arms!
(P)
Starting bid
VALUE: $70
Cowboys, cattle drives… and beer! Discover the history of Fort Worth’s famous Stockyards as you visit local saloons and watering holes with an expert guide. Enjoy the hidden history, cold drinks, and good times with fellow travelers from around the globe. Time to drink like a cowboy in the Wild West!
https://fortworthcrawling.com/
Please note, food and drinks are not included in the cost of the pub crawl. Drinks are available for purchase at each bar visited. Food is available for purchase at the last bar and plenty of room for anyone to dine.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $5500
(Transportation not included) Expires: 7/21/2026
This $5,000 Luxury Experience Includes:
- A luxury photography session at a Bradford Portraits studio in New York, Miami, or Orange County
- One handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing
- A luxurious hotel stay to enhance the experience (available at all locations except Southern California)
Biography:
Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and distinguished client experience.
With over 20,000 sessions completed, our founder has taught photographers from 80+ countries, become the highest-paid speaker in the photography industry, served as a global keynote presenter, contributed as Advisory Chairman of the Presidential Circle, and was awarded a UAE Golden Visa - recommended by Dubai Culture - for his worldwide artistic impact. His philanthropic commitment spans decades of supporting meaningful causes.
Bradford’s reputation extends far beyond his artistry. His clients often travel great distances, sometimes across the globe, to be photographed by him - a testament to the trust and connection he has cultivated over nearly three decades.
(Wi)
Starting bid
EST. VALUE: $90–$125
Generously donated by GT Custom Leather
Elevate your entertaining with this stunning handcrafted cowhide leather serving tray and matching coasters - a true statement piece that blends rustic charm with sophisticated style.
Why You'll Love It:
Whether you're hosting a dinner party, enjoying morning coffee, or simply want to add artisan-quality accents to your home, this handcrafted leather collection delivers both function and style.
(P)
Starting bid
VALUE: $30
Enjoy an interactive adventure with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt experience for two! Choose from a variety of exciting digital experiences including art walks, bar crawls, date nights, ghost hunts, and more. Perfect for a fun date, team-building activity, or a unique outing with friends, these self-guided tours let you explore at your own pace while solving clues and completing challenges along the way.
Nearby options include adventures in Roanoke, Keller, Grapevine, Bedford, and Coppell—each offering its own themed experience and local charm. Get ready to explore, compete, and create unforgettable memories!
Nearby Available Scavenger Hunts:
- Roanoke Texas Scavenger Hunt: Round Up the Clues In Roanoke
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/roanoke-tx
- Keller Scavenger Hunt: Cellar Dwellers: The Big-Time Keller Hunt
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/keller-tx
- Grapevine Downtown Scavenger Hunt: Taking Flight: The Dove Park Adventure
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/grapevine-tx/downtown
- Grapevine Ghost Tour: Echoes of the Past: The Grapevine Ghost Trail
https://www.letsroam.com/ghost-tour/grapevine-tx
- Grapevine Bar Crawl: Grapevine Texas Bar Hunt
https://www.letsroam.com/bar-crawl/grapevine-tx
- Grapevine Scavenger Hunt: Get Your Fill of Fun in Grapevine!
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/grapevine-tx
- Bedford Texas Scavenger Hunt: Bedford: Take It Easy, Y’all
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/bedford-tx
- Coppell Scavenger Hunt: Coppell‘s Texas Treasures Tussle
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/coppell-tx
Search for Hunts and Crawls in Any City:
https://www.letsroam.com/activities/find_city
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $135
Enjoy an interactive adventure with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt experience for ten! Choose from a variety of exciting digital experiences including art walks, bar crawls, date nights, ghost hunts, and more. Perfect for a fun date, team-building activity, or a unique outing with friends, these self-guided tours let you explore at your own pace while solving clues and completing challenges along the way.
Nearby options include adventures in Roanoke, Keller, Grapevine, Bedford, and Coppell—each offering its own themed experience and local charm. Get ready to explore, compete, and create unforgettable memories!
Nearby Available Scavenger Hunts:
- Roanoke Texas Scavenger Hunt: Round Up the Clues In Roanoke
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/roanoke-tx
- Keller Scavenger Hunt: Cellar Dwellers: The Big-Time Keller Hunt
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/keller-tx
- Grapevine Downtown Scavenger Hunt: Taking Flight: The Dove Park Adventure
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/grapevine-tx/downtown
- Grapevine Ghost Tour: Echoes of the Past: The Grapevine Ghost Trail
https://www.letsroam.com/ghost-tour/grapevine-tx
- Grapevine Bar Crawl: Grapevine Texas Bar Hunt
https://www.letsroam.com/bar-crawl/grapevine-tx
- Grapevine Scavenger Hunt: Get Your Fill of Fun in Grapevine!
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/grapevine-tx
- Bedford Texas Scavenger Hunt: Bedford: Take It Easy, Y’all
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/bedford-tx
- Coppell Scavenger Hunt: Coppell‘s Texas Treasures Tussle
https://www.letsroam.com/scavenger-hunt/coppell-tx
Search for Hunts and Crawls in Any City:
https://www.letsroam.com/activities/find_city
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $5500
(Transportation not included) Expires: 6/2/2026
This $5,000 Luxury Experience Includes:
- A luxury photography session at a Bradford Portraits studio in New York, Miami, or Orange County
- One handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing
- A luxurious hotel stay to enhance the experience (available at all locations except Southern California)
Biography:
Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and distinguished client experience.
With over 20,000 sessions completed, our founder has taught photographers from 80+ countries, become the highest-paid speaker in the photography industry, served as a global keynote presenter, contributed as Advisory Chairman of the Presidential Circle, and was awarded a UAE Golden Visa - recommended by Dubai Culture - for his worldwide artistic impact. His philanthropic commitment spans decades of supporting meaningful causes.
Bradford’s reputation extends far beyond his artistry. His clients often travel great distances, sometimes across the globe, to be photographed by him - a testament to the trust and connection he has cultivated over nearly three decades.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
⚾ Details:
Voucher valid for 2 tickets to a Texas Rangers game
Redeemable at any Globe Life Field Box Office on the day of the game
Subject to availability; exclusions may apply
Terms & Conditions:
Item(s) will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Voucher must be presented at the box office on the day of the game. Subject to availability and applicable exclusions.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $75
Experience an unforgettable evening of world-class music with two tickets to the TI Classical Series performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy stunning live performances featuring renowned musicians and timeless symphonic works in a beautiful concert setting—perfect for a special night out or a memorable gift.
Certificate must be redeemed by December 31, 2026. Seating is assigned by the box office based on availability and concert selection.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $50
Grab your friends for an exciting one-hour axe throwing experience! You and your group will learn the basics from trained experts who will guide you through proper technique, safety, and how to hit that perfect bullseye. After some practice, you’ll put your skills to the test in a friendly tournament to crown the ultimate Axe Throwing Champion. It’s the perfect mix of competition, fun, and unforgettable memories!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $50
Put your problem-solving skills to the test with a $50 voucher to Great Room Escape! This fully interactive and immersive experience challenges you and your group to work together to uncover clues, solve riddles, and escape the room before time runs out. With up to 12 participants and just one hour on the clock, the pressure is on—will your team stay calm and crack the code? Perfect for friends, families, or team-building fun!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/AllAboutWordArt
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $15
Create a meaningful and unique piece of décor with personalized word art! Choose from nearly 100 designs, including over 40 dog breeds and all 50 states, to create a custom piece perfect for your home, cabin, or man cave. Each design is thoughtfully crafted and delivered as a high-quality digital download, ready for printing and framing. A creative and personal gift for yourself or someone special!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $170
Enjoy a full year of hands-on discovery with a CORE 5 Membership to the Perot Museum of Nature & Science! This family-friendly membership provides unlimited general admission for up to five guests (ages 2+) to explore all 11 permanent exhibit halls filled with interactive science, technology, and natural history experiences.
Members also enjoy exclusive perks, including early access during members-only hours every Sunday from 10–11 AM, discounted $5 parking (first-come, first-served), and 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop. Plus, take advantage of reciprocal admission to hundreds of science museums nationwide through the ASTC Passport Program (outside a 90-mile radius).
Perfect for curious minds of all ages, this membership offers endless opportunities for learning, exploration, and family fun all year long!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $126
Give your vehicle the ultimate care with a 3-month MVP Car Wash Membership—designed to keep your car looking clean, protected, and showroom-ready all year long. This premium membership includes unlimited washes with top-tier services such as advanced Graphene Protection and Ceramic X3 Shine for enhanced durability and long-lasting gloss.
Each wash delivers a comprehensive clean, featuring tire shine, tri-foam conditioning, underbody wash, wheel bright treatment, side blasters, bug prep, and pre-soak to remove even the toughest grime. Finish strong with a spot-free rinse and powerful blowers for a streak-free shine. Members also enjoy access to high-quality vacuums, compressed air tools, and microfiber towels to detail the interior with ease.
Beyond the exceptional cleaning services, this membership offers unbeatable convenience and value. With the freedom to wash at any location and truly unlimited washes, you can keep your vehicle looking its best whenever you like. It’s the perfect package for anyone who takes pride in a clean, well-maintained ride!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Enjoy the ultimate night out at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas with this exciting movie package! This let's you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the full theater experience in comfort.
You’ll receive:
- two (2) movie tickets to your choice of movies - valid at any Cinepolic location
- movie-themed popcorn bucket
-two (2) bottomless popcorn certificates
- Spongebob movie poster
- Adult movie cup and kids cup
- large ICEE certificate
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $168
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate scalp rejuvenation experience! This package includes a $100 voucher redeemable at Zelene Head Spa, plus complimentary professional-grade shampoo and conditioner to continue the pampering at home.
Zelene Head Spa specializes in therapeutic scalp treatments that combine massage, aromatherapy, and premium hair care to relieve stress, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely refreshed. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long week or maintain healthy, beautiful hair, this voucher gives you access to their signature services.
Package includes:
Perfect for self-care enthusiasts, busy professionals needing relaxation, or anyone who deserves a luxurious treat!
(R)
Starting bid
VALUE: $270
Discover the healing power of acupuncture with this package of three professional sessions from Modern Acupuncture, a trusted name in holistic wellness and pain relief.
Modern Acupuncture offers evidence-based treatments in a contemporary, relaxing environment. Their licensed acupuncturists specialize in addressing a wide range of concerns including chronic pain, stress relief, headaches, sleep issues, and overall wellness enhancement.
What You'll Experience:
Whether you're new to acupuncture or a seasoned wellness enthusiast, this package provides an excellent opportunity to experience multiple sessions and maximize therapeutic benefits. Acupuncture works cumulatively, making this three-session package ideal for addressing both acute and chronic conditions.
Perfect for anyone seeking natural pain relief, stress management, better sleep, or enhanced overall wellbeing!
(R)
Starting bid
VALUE: $58
Card Clutch, Tile Shufflers, & Notepad
Upgrade your Mahjong game night with this stylish and practical accessory set! Perfect for seasoned players or anyone building their Mahjong collection, this coordinated pack keeps essentials organized while adding a fun pop of personality to the table.
Includes:
Dusty Pink Card Clutch
Pink & Yellow Striped Mahjong Tile Shufflers (Set of 2)
Things to Do After Mahjong Notepad
A thoughtful and fun addition to any Mahjong setup—great for hosting, gifting, or treating yourself before your next game night! 🀄✨
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $350
Give your athlete an unforgettable opportunity to train with one of the area’s most successful volleyball programs! This package includes registration for Grapevine Mustang Volleyball Camp, an exclusive lunch with Head Coach Robyn Wallace, and a spirited Grapevine Mustang goodie basket.
Campers will receive age-appropriate individual skill instruction and team concept training with a low 1:10 instructor-to-athlete ratio, led by Grapevine High School coaches and former Mustang players. Registration includes a camp t-shirt and Mustang memorabilia, plus parents are invited to attend the final hour on the last day for competitive play and awards.
Coach Wallace brings 22 years of coaching experience and has led the Mustangs to:
- 2025 Region 1 Finalist
- 2021 State Finalist
- 2020 State Semifinalist
- Back-to-back Region 1 Champions (2020 & 2021)
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram Coach of the Year (2020 & 2021)
Bonus: Grapevine Mustang Goodie Basket Includes
- GVB Mustang Dri-Fit shirts (Small, Medium, Large)
- GVB Mustang sunglasses
- GVB Mustang frisbee
- GVB Mustang sticker
- GHS Volleyball bracelet
- GVB Mustang blue spirit cloth
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $250
Add drama and mystery to any space with this striking print of The Black Archer. Rich in contrast and atmosphere, this artwork captures a bold, moody aesthetic that makes it a standout piece for a home office, media room, or gallery wall.
Perfect for art lovers who appreciate darker tones and evocative imagery, this print brings character and conversation to any room.
Details:
- High-quality art print
- Ready for framing
- Ideal for home décor or gifting
- A timeless piece that makes a powerful visual statement.
(Wi)
Starting bid
EST. VALUE: $250
Calling all football fans! This autographed photo of Cameron Heyward (#97) is a great collectible from one of the Steelers’ longtime defensive leaders and multiple-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. A perfect addition to any bedroom, game room, or sports memorabilia collection 🏈
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $75
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this luxurious 100% silk scarf featuring a modern geometric print. Soft, lightweight, and versatile, it can be styled as a neck scarf, head wrap, or draped over a favorite jacket or bag.
Perfect for:
- Fashion-forward friends or family
- Everyday chic accessories
- Special occasions or travel
Material: 100% silk
Design: Contemporary geometric print
Care: Dry clean recommended
A timeless accessory that combines style, quality, and versatility—a must-have for any wardrobe!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Expand your art library with this distinguished selection of exhibition catalogs and scholarly titles from the world-renowned Kimball Art Museum. This curated collection highlights masterpieces, global perspectives, and deep art-historical insight—perfect for collectors, educators, students, or anyone passionate about the visual arts.
Collection Includes: (Never Been Opened)
- Two Americans in Paris: A Quest for Asian Art
- Murillo: From Heaven to Earth
- Friendship & Loss in the Victorian Portrait
- Reconstructing the Renaissance: Saint James Freeing Hermogenes by Fra Angelico
- Raw Painting: The Butcher's Shop by Annibale Carracci
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Enjoy a fun-filled outing at any Chicken & Pickle location, including:
- One-hour court rental
- 4 paddles & 2 balls for your game
- 2 appetizers to enjoy during your visit
Perfect for a family outing, friendly competition, or group gathering, this package offers a delicious and active experience for all ages!
To schedule, simply email the community manager with your top 3 preferred dates and location at least 2 weeks in advance.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: UP TO $200
Treat someone special (or yourself!) with 35% off any purchase at TheBroBasket.com—home of creative, high-quality gift baskets designed especially for men but perfect for anyone who appreciates a thoughtful surprise.
Choose from a wide selection of themed baskets featuring snacks, hobby items, self-care essentials, grilling gear, and more. This offer can be used on any basket purchase, with savings valued at up to $200 off per basket.
Perfect for:
- Birthdays or Father’s Day gifts 🎁
- Graduations and celebrations
- Thank-you gifts
- Hard-to-shop-for recipients
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE $365
Get ready for endless summer adventures with this ultimate outdoor activity bundle! Whether you're hitting the beach, camping, or tailgating, this package has everything you need.
What's Included:
🧊 Igloo 120 Qt. Cooler
🏐 Spikeball Game Set
🎒 2 Nike Elite Backpacks
Perfect for: Family outings • Beach days • Camping trips • Sports tournaments • Tailgating • Pool parties • Park hangouts • Team events
(H)
Starting bid
VALUE $325
Keep your team hydrated and energized with this fantastic summer activity bundle! Perfect for coaches, sports families, and outdoor enthusiasts.
What's Included:
💧 Igloo 10 Gallon Water Cooler
🏐 Spikeball Game Set
🎒 2 Nike Elite Backpacks
Perfect for: Youth sports teams • Coaching staff • Family athletic events • Beach outings • Picnics • Outdoor workplaces • Training camps • Tournament weekends
(H)
Starting bid
VALUE: $250
⚾ Play ball! This essential sports package is a home run for baseball families, coaches, and fans who spend their summers at the diamond.
What's Included:
💧 Igloo 10 Gallon Water Cooler
🎒 2 Nike Elite Backpacks
Perfect for: Little League teams • Travel ball families • Coaches • Tournament weekends • Baseball practices • Softball games • Multi-sport athletes • Opening day essentials
Whether you're coaching from the dugout or cheering from the stands, this package has everything you need for a winning season!
(H)
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,000
Take control of your taxes with this $1,000 certificate toward professional tax services from The Accounting Doctor—designed to give you peace of mind whether you’re filing or fixing.
Valid through October 2027, this flexible certificate can be applied to the service that best fits your needs:
OPTION A: Tax Preparation
Stay compliant and stress-free with expert filing support:
Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or prior years)
Business return preparation for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
Guidance on tax compliance best practices
Virtual consultation with a licensed tax professional
OPTION B: Tax Resolution
Get back on track with professional help navigating IRS matters:
IRS tax transcript retrieval and detailed review
Evaluation of notices, liens, or wage garnishments
Strategic insight into available relief programs
Preventive consultation to avoid future tax issues
Whether you need to file with confidence or resolve existing tax concerns, this certificate provides expert support every step of the way.
Bid now and invest in financial clarity and peace of mind!
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $98
Add effortless style with the Elisa Multi Strand Necklace, a layered version of one of Kendra Scott’s most iconic designs. Featuring delicate chains and the signature Elisa stone silhouette, this versatile piece is perfect for everyday wear or dressing up a special outfit
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $150
Treat yourself or someone special to gorjana’s effortlessly elevated jewelry, from dainty solid gold essentials to playful, seasonal fashion pieces. With something for every style, their designs make the perfect everyday accessory or thoughtful gift.
This gift card can be redeemed online or visit any gorjana store (nearby locations in Southlake, Plano, Dallas, or Fort Worth) and let their stylists guide you through a personalized experience, helping you create your own signature layered look or find that standout piece for your collection.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $150-$300 (dependent upon concert)
Enjoy an unforgettable night out at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk!” This certificate includes general admission for four guests to a concert of your choice in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. From country legends to rising stars, there’s always something exciting on stage.
Whether you're planning a fun night with friends or a unique date-night experience, this is a true Texas classic 🤠✨
Package includes:
Redemption details:
🎵 Pick your show and enjoy a legendary night at Billy Bob’s Texas!
(We)
Starting bid
VALUE: $250
Help your student build confidence and improve academic performance with this one-month Standard Tutoring Package, which includes eight online tutoring sessions for students in grades 3–12 📚✨
Camp Homework supports students by strengthening subject knowledge, assisting with homework, and improving test performance through personalized virtual tutoring sessions in:
* Mathematics
* English
* Social Studies
* Basic Science
Terms & Conditions:
* Valid for new students/families only
* Limit one per household
* Cannot be combined with other offers
* No cash value; no substitutions
* Excludes Pre-K–2nd grade tutoring
* Excludes AP classes, foreign languages, advanced coursework, and college test prep
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $125
Could your home or office use a refresh? This one-hour, in-person interior design consultation is the perfect way to begin transforming your space into something that truly reflects your style and needs.
During your consultation, Andrea Krolick—a licensed interior designer with over 30 years of experience—will help you:
* Discuss key elements of a personalized master design plan
* Explore layout and styling ideas tailored to your space
* “Shop your own home” to discover creative new ways to use what you already own
Whether you're planning a full redesign or just need expert direction, this session offers valuable professional insight and inspiration ✨
Details & Restrictions:
* Valid for clients within 25 miles of Dallas
* Redeem by April 18, 2027
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $125
Could your home or office use a refresh? This one-hour, in-person interior design consultation is the perfect way to begin transforming your space into something that truly reflects your style and needs.
During your consultation, Andrea Krolick—a licensed interior designer with over 30 years of experience—will help you:
* Discuss key elements of a personalized master design plan
* Explore layout and styling ideas tailored to your space
* “Shop your own home” to discover creative new ways to use what you already own
Whether you're planning a full redesign or just need expert direction, this session offers valuable professional insight and inspiration ✨
Details & Restrictions:
* Valid for clients within 25 miles of Dallas
* Redeem by April 18, 2027
A wonderful opportunity to gain expert guidance and fresh ideas for creating a space that feels uniquely yours.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
Calling all Cane's lovers! This ultimate fan basket is packed with everything you need to show your ONE LOVE for that perfect chicken finger combo.
Score a Party Cooler to keep your drinks cold, a cuddly Barking Cane plush puppy (because every Cane's fan needs their own pup!), plus logo swag including a cap, koozie, keychain, and magnet to rep your favorite chicken spot wherever you go.
Basket Includes:
1 Celebration “Party Cooler”
1 Barking Cane Plush Puppy
1 Logo cap
1 One Love Koozie
1 Keychains
1 Magnet
1 coupon for a FREE Box Combo
1 coupons for a FREE 22 oz. Lemonade
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $115
🍷 Treat yourselves to the perfect romantic evening (and morning after!) with this delightful Date Night Package that takes you from dinner to dessert to sunrise coffee.
What's Included:
🍽️ Sip N' Savor Gift Card
🍷 Bottle of Red Italian Wine
☕ 1 lb. Sip N' Savor Cinnamon Mocha Coffee
(H)
Starting bid
VALUE: $72
Get the party started with the ultimate shaved ice experience — no truck required! This self-serve shaved ice kit has everything you need to treat up to 25 guests to a refreshing, icy treat right at your own event.
The kit comes loaded with a cooler to keep things cold, 25 cups, and 3 delicious flavors of syrup to mix and match. Setup is a breeze — just add ice and you're ready to serve. Whether you're hosting a birthday bash, a team celebration, a school event, or a backyard get-together, this pack is guaranteed to be a hit with kids and adults alike.
Skip the lines and bring the Bahama Buck's experience straight to your guests!
Redeemable at Bahama Buck's in Double Oak or Roanoke.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $28
Who says snowball fights are just for winter? The Sno2Throw Cooler brings the fun any time of year with 60 pre-made SnoBalls packed and ready to throw straight out of the cooler!
No prep, no mess, no waiting — just grab one and let it fly. Designed specifically for snowball fights, these SnoBalls are perfectly formed and ready for battle the moment you open the lid. Whether it's a backyard showdown, a team-building event, a birthday party activity, or just a spontaneous summer surprise, this cooler is guaranteed to get everyone laughing and moving.
It's the coolest (literally) party activity you didn't know you needed.
Redeemable at Bahama Buck's in Double Oak or Roanoke.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $180
Lights, camera, snacks — this one's for the movie lovers! Treat yourself (and your crew) to the full theater experience with everything you need for an unforgettable night out at Moviehouse & Eatery.
Your package includes:
- 4 movie tickets valid at any Cinépolis location — your pick, your show
- 2 bottomless popcorn certificates (yes, bottomless)
- 1 movie-themed popcorn bucket
- 1 adult movie cup + 1 kids cup
- 2 large ICEE certificates
- Gummy Life Savers to sweeten the deal 🍬
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $200
Keep your ride looking fresh all year long! This package of 10 car washes from Tidal Wave Auto Spa means you'll never have to drive around in a dirty car again.
Whether it's pollen season, road trip season, or just... life — you're covered. Use them yourself or share the love with family. Ten washes, zero excuses for a dirty car. 🌊✨
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $80
Rev up the fun with this thrilling package from K1 Speed — the nation's premier indoor go-kart racing experience! This package includes 2 race cards, each good for 1 free race and racing license, so you can bring a friend and battle it out on the track.
K1 Speed's electric karts reach speeds of up to 45 mph, putting you in the driver's seat of a real racing experience on professionally designed tracks. Whether you're looking to channel your inner Formula 1 driver or just want a seriously fun night out, K1 Speed delivers the adrenaline rush you've been looking for.
Valid at all corporate-owned K1 Speed locations across the US with no expiration date — so you can pick your moment and race when you're ready. A perfect gift for thrill-seekers, competitive spirits, or anyone who's ever dreamed of life in the fast lane! 🏁
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $140
Satisfy your sweet tooth every single month with this indulgent treat from Kilwins! This certificate gets you one free caramel apple per month for an entire year at Kilwins Grapevine on S. Main Street — that's 12 chances to enjoy one of their famous, hand-dipped caramel apples.
Whether you're a classic caramel fan or love all the decadent toppings, Kilwins is the destination for handcrafted confections made with care. It's the sweet treat that just keeps on giving — all year long! 🍫
Valid at Kilwins Grapevine, 338 S. Main St, Grapevine, TX. Limit 1 apple per visit/month. Valid 1 year from event date.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $140
Chocoholics, this one's for you! This certificate earns you one free slice of Kilwins' famous hand-made fudge every single month for an entire year at Kilwins Grapevine on S. Main Street. That's 12 months of rich, decadent, melt-in-your-mouth fudge made the old-fashioned way — by hand, with love. 🍬
Kilwins has been crafting small-batch confections for decades, and their fudge is the real deal. Whether you're a classic chocolate devotee or love exploring their ever-changing seasonal flavors, every visit is a sweet little adventure.
Valid at Kilwins Grapevine, 338 S. Main St, Grapevine, TX. Limit 1 slice per visit/month. Valid 1 year from event date.
(Wi)
Starting bid
VALUE: $160
✨ Elevate your style with this stunning Kendra Scott earrings and necklace set - the perfect coordinated pieces to add instant elegance to any outfit!
What's Included:
💎 Kendra Scott Earrings
💎 Kendra Scott Necklace
Why You'll Love It: This matching set takes the guesswork out of accessorizing! The earrings and necklace are designed to complement each other beautifully, giving you a polished, put-together look in seconds. Kendra Scott is renowned for quality materials, timeless designs, and versatile pieces that work from office to evening.
(We)
Starting bid
VALUE: $150-$300 (dependent upon concert)
Enjoy an unforgettable night out at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk!” This certificate includes general admission for four guests to a concert of your choice in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. From country legends to rising stars, there’s always something exciting on stage.
Whether you're planning a fun night with friends or a unique date-night experience, this is a true Texas classic 🤠✨
Package includes:
Redemption details:
🎵 Pick your show and enjoy a legendary night at Billy Bob’s Texas!
(We)
Starting bid
VALUE: $411
🌊 Escape to pure relaxation with four full day soak passes to World Springs - your ticket to ultimate rejuvenation and wellness!
What's Included:
💧 4 Full Day Soak Passes
The World Springs Experience: Immerse yourself in the therapeutic benefits of mineral-rich waters in a serene, spa-like setting. World Springs offers a tranquil escape from everyday stress with multiple temperature-controlled pools, relaxation areas, and wellness-focused amenities. Whether you're seeking pain relief, stress reduction, or simply a peaceful day of self-care, the healing properties of soaking therapy provide both physical and mental restoration.
Perfect for:
Ways to Use:
(R)
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