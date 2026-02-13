EDC Booster Club Silent Auction

VALUE: $300



Tee up for an unforgettable day on one of the last championship courses personally designed by Arnold Palmer himself! This package includes one round of golf for four players with cart at The Golf Club at Fossil Creek in Fort Worth.





Named one of America's best new resort golf courses in 1988, Fossil Creek continues to be recognized as the Metroplex's premiere resort golf experience. From its captivating championship fairways to its luxurious clubhouse featuring multiple dining venues including The Ivy Grill & Patio, this is daily fee golf elevated to an art form.



Whether you're an avid golfer or looking to entertain clients, friends, or family, this is your chance to experience world-class golf right here in the DFW area.

Includes:

18 holes for 4 players + golf cart





























(A)