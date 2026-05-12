EDC Booster Club's Annual Raffle 2026

Value $900





Treat the special guy in your life to a day on the green with this ultimate golf lover’s basket! Whether he’s a seasoned pro or simply enjoys a relaxing round of golf, this package is loaded with everything needed for the perfect day on and off the course.

Enjoy a foursome at Bolingbrook Golf Club, plus golf-day essentials including golf balls, tees, golf towels, golf scoring tumbler, and the fun Scratch & Swing golf game. We’ve also included an EDC men’s long sleeve, a bottle of whiskey, a $100 Nest gift card for the clubhouse, and a $50 Five Guys gift card.

One lucky winner will be ready for the ultimate golf day getaway!