EDC Booster Club's Annual Raffle 2026

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Value $900
Treat the special guy in your life to a day on the green with this ultimate golf lover’s basket! Whether he’s a seasoned pro or simply enjoys a relaxing round of golf, this package is loaded with everything needed for the perfect day on and off the course.
Enjoy a foursome at Bolingbrook Golf Club, plus golf-day essentials including golf balls, tees, golf towels, golf scoring tumbler, and the fun Scratch & Swing golf game. We’ve also included an EDC men’s long sleeve, a bottle of whiskey, a $100 Nest gift card for the clubhouse, and a $50 Five Guys gift card.
One lucky winner will be ready for the ultimate golf day getaway!
Value $700
Raise a glass to this ultimate instant bar basket! This collection is packed with a variety of premium spirits from smooth whiskeys to crisps vodkas to rich wine. There is something for every taste and occasion. Cheers to great times!
This spirited package also includes a cocktail shaker set, 4 stylish copper mugs, ice molds, a bourbon smoker kit and cocktail recipe cards — everything needed to craft impressive drinks right at home. Perfect for entertaining, date nights, or happy hour with friends, this basket is sure to be a crowd favorite!
Value $675
“The Entertainer Edit” is perfect for entertaining in style. This collection includes everything you need to elevate your next gathering. Whether it’s a casual last-minute get together or a dinner party with friends, this basket has you covered. From serving and hosting essentials to cozy touches and entertaining favorites, it combines charm and convenience to make every occasion feel a little more special.
This thoughtfully curated package includes a beautiful charcuterie board, 4 stylish cocktail plates with wine holders, an outdoor pitcher with four matching glasses, coasters, silicone trivets, and soft kitchen towels to elevate any hosting setup. Enjoy two bottles of wine complete with wine bottle plugs and an electric wine opener, plus a cozy candle and inspiring cookbook for the perfect entertaining atmosphere. The basket is all brought together with a chic rolling bar cart, a fun Trader Joe’s goodie bag, and both a Sur La Table gift card and Trader Joe’s gift card for even more entertaining possibilities. Perfect for the hostess, wine lover or anyone who loves bringing people together!
Value $650
Be Nationals Ready with this basket! Filled with must-haves to elevate your performance, practice, and style. Perfect for all ages, it has all you need to be prepared for Myrtle Beach or any dance competition for that matter!
This competition-ready package also includes an $150 Southwest Gift Card, a stylish travel bag, convenient packing cubes and a travel hanging rack to keep your costumes organized while on the go. Travel in comfort with the adorable Roller Rabbit x Target travel neck pillow, coordinating Roller Rabbit x Target makeup brush set, and Roller Rabbit x Target travel bag set of 4 for all your dance weekend essentials. Stay charged and performance-ready with a portable charger, portable lighted makeup mirror, refreshing depuffing eye masks, a trendy HydroJug, and energizing Celsius drinks to power through long competition days. The basket also includes a cozy reversible EDC mockneck, a fun-filled Snackle Box (snacks included!) and Uber/Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Starbucks gift cards to keep dancers fueled, comfortable, and ready to shine all weekend long!
Value $ 775
Treat your family to the ultimate Windy City adventure weekend, no flights required! This basket has everything you need for a fun-filled trip to Chicago. Explore iconic attractions, attend one of Chicago’s popular sporting events, enjoy classic Chicago-style eats, and more!
This experience-packed basket also includes two 4-pack family passes to the Museum of Science and Industry, a $50 voucher to Rooftop Cinema (Chicago), and 4 tickets to cheer on the Chicago White Sox. Enjoy some of the city’s most beloved flavors with a Garrett’s Popcorn tin, a $50 Stan’s Donuts gift card, a $100 Labriola gift card, and a $50 Giordano’s gift card for classic deep-dish pizza. To complete the Chicago experience, the basket also features a cozy Chicago sweatshirt, a Chicago tumbler, and Chicago adventure bucket list cards to help plan your weekend itinerary. All of it is packed perfectly in a convenient Foldie travel bag, making this the ultimate ready-to-go city escape!
Value $400
Unleash your creativity with this crafty basket! Fun for all ages, it has everything you need to spark inspiration. From coloring to bedazzling to photography, it offers endless opportunities to create something unique. This basket is your invitation to relax, explore, and let your imagination run wild.
This creativity-filled collection includes a Roller Rabbit x Target accessory making kit, watercolor book, and watercolor paint set for artistic expression, along with a rhinestone kit and LEGO set for hands-on fun. Enjoy quiet moments with Lifeline activity books, two coloring books, Lifelines scented markers, and a set of alcohol markers perfect for detailed designs and coloring projects. Capture memories and explore photography with a digital camera, then take your creativity even further with a Michael’s gift card and a Pinot’s Palette class experience. To round it all out, the basket includes playful Needohs and a Prince Arcade pass for even more fun-filled inspiration and creative adventures!
Value $400
You can’t go wrong with this trendy teen basket packed with all the must-have, popular TikTok favorites you’re sure to love. From skincare to accessories, and toys to cozy comforts, this basket is full of viral goodies designed to make anyone feel extra special and totally on trend!
This fun-filled collection also includes a variety of Needohs and squishies, a Jellycat plush, and stylish Casemate jelly tote and Casemate makeup case for everyday organization with a trendy twist. Get cozy with a bubble blanket, glow up with Medicube skincare and a collagen mask, and enjoy playful treats like Peelerz and an Octobuddy for your phone. The basket is completed with a Lululemon gift card, Kitsch zigzag headbands and a Bath & Body Works gift card, making it the ultimate mix of self-care, style, and viral must-haves!
This is for Raffle Baskets #1-7 ONLY! Please list which basket under each ticket.
$325 Value
$335 Value
$375 Value
This applies to the DMI, LADM and Master Class Series ONLY! Please list the specific scholarship for each ticket below.
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
Dancers only please!
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