2024 SPONSORS for Kingdom Culture Conf

We will share your informational slide throughout our conference gathering.
We will share your informational slide throughout our conference gathering.
Vendors
$300
ONLY 5 SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of sharing your information slide you organization will have the opportunity to set up a info booth/table at the conference for attendees
ONLY 5 SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of sharing your information slide you organization will have the opportunity to set up a info booth/table at the conference for attendees
Special Contributor
$2,000
ONLY TWO SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of a info slide and info booth/table there will be an allotted time slot for a 3-10 minute presentation at our Wednesday night banquet or Friday luncheon to the Pastors/ministers/partners of the services your organization renders.
ONLY TWO SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of a info slide and info booth/table there will be an allotted time slot for a 3-10 minute presentation at our Wednesday night banquet or Friday luncheon to the Pastors/ministers/partners of the services your organization renders.
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