2024 SPONSORS for Kingdom Culture Conf

ONLY TWO SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of a info slide and info booth/table there will be an allotted time slot for a 3-10 minute presentation at our Wednesday night banquet or Friday luncheon to the Pastors/ministers/partners of the services your organization renders.

ONLY TWO SLOTS AVAILABLE! On top of a info slide and info booth/table there will be an allotted time slot for a 3-10 minute presentation at our Wednesday night banquet or Friday luncheon to the Pastors/ministers/partners of the services your organization renders.

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