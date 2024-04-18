The Neighborhood Church

Hosted by

The Neighborhood Church

About this event

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Sunflower Festival 2024

21065 SW Stafford Rd

Tualatin, OR 97062, USA

Add a donation for The Neighborhood Church

$

1 dozen you pick Sunflower blooms
$12
Photographer Sunset pass
$100
You have non exclusive access to the sunflower field during the golden hour to do sunset shoots. This cost covers entry for anyone you are photographing at that time. You will need to contact us to request the timing of your shoot via theneighborhoodchurch.org.
Field gleaning free entry pass
Free
For August 30 or 31. 1 pass per person please.

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