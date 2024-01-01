Rope Jam - Oct. 4th

A Library Rope Jam!

Tuesday, October 4th

6:30pm-11:30pm (You can come for as little or as much as you'd like!)

The location is in Williamsburg within walking distance of the Lorimer L & G trains. There is one flight of stairs in the building. The exact address will be sent out within 24 hours of the jam!

Pay What You Can $10-20 (Need-based sliding scale. Please pay the full amount if you can afford it, it helps us continue to bring you a bunch of awesome events!)

What happens at this Rope Jam?

This will be a cozy event capped at 25 people for you to mingle with some lovely friends in the rope community. We welcome social times, peer rope, technical tying and drills, labbing, playful scenes, incorporation of other forms of kink, and beyond! These jams are shaped weekly by our guests and their wants–we aim to provide a space for a variety of “pants-on” play.

All levels of rope ability will be welcomed, but no lessons/teachings will be offered. Peer rope is of course always welcomed!

There will be an optional opening circle at 7:15 for those who wish to discuss intentions, consent, pick-up play, aftercare, etc. in a more formal manner. Attendance is not required, but is encouraged!

Light food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring your own favorite things as well! Please save substances for after ropey times–we encourage responsible substance use and reserve the right to limit or remove people who are clearly not being responsible.

There will be 5 hardpoints (we're going to set up one rig outside!) as well as plenty of room for floor rope

*Covid/general health protocols: vaccinations are required and rapid tests day of are highly encouraged! If you do test positive or are experiencing any symptoms including fever, aches, swollen lymph nodes, cough, sores, rashes, etc - please stay home and your ticket will be refunded. Thank you for your continued dedication to helping us keep our community safe*







