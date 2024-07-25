All For Christ - Women's Retreat 2024

This ticket grants you access to all sessions throughout the weekend, beginning with doors opening at 5 pm on Friday through 10 am on Sunday. Meals and Accommodations for the entire retreat are included.
This ticket grants you access to all sessions throughout the weekend, beginning with doors opening at 5 pm on Friday through 10 am on Sunday. Meals and Accommodations for the entire retreat are included.
Saturday Only Admittance
$60
This ticket grants you access to all of Saturday's sessions. Lunch and Dinner are included.
This ticket grants you access to all of Saturday's sessions. Lunch and Dinner are included.