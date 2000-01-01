Pain & Pleasure Night ~ Taste Of: Fire 9/27

Pain & Pleasure Night ~ Taste Of: Fire

Description

This is a "Pain & Pleasure" kinda night. In addition to all kink implements and fixtures being out for use, we will have a service top doing a fire scene at 930p. Then from 10p-12a the fire top will be offering a "Taste Of" to those who wish to experience a sample of fire.





For all those who want to cum out and experience some PAIN and or PLEASURE, regardless of your kink, there is plenty of experiences waiting to happen.





Hours of Operation

WE CLOSE THE DOORS AT 1A, WHICH MEANS OUT BY 1A NOT FINISH WHAT YOU ARE DOING BY 1A. Lights will go on, and music will be turned off by 12:45a to notify you that you have 15 minutes to finish what you are doing, gather your things and be out by 1A.





Dress Code

vanilla to the door. once inside....sexy it up, with looks for pain and or pleasure! i.e. latex, leather, lace and chains





Food & Drinks

This is a BYOB venue and all glass will need to be left in the kitchen. Please indulge responsibly. We will escort you out if you are unable to handle yourself appropriately. We will provide cups, filtered & bottled water, ice and light snacks for enjoyment.





Phone/Camera/Video Usage

You are allowed to bring your phone into the venue for personal use. DO NOT TAKE VIDEO OR PICTURES OF THOSE YOU DID NOT RECEIVED EXPLICIT CONSENT FROM TO DO SO. If you are found doing this, we will ask you to delete the photo(s)/video(s) and consider it a warning. If you do it again, will either take your phone away for the night and/or ask you to leave.





Cost

Tier #1 - $30/person - if received BEFORE 10p the night before the party

Tier #2 - $40/person - if received AFTER 10p the night before the event





***Guests are limited to vetted members. If you need to get vetted and pay your membership dues, please use this link.





Payments

Please use the following options in the next section.

Cash ~ can be paid at any Social Munch/Vetting hosted by TW or at the door of an event

*Platinum members have guaranteed entry and are not subject to tier pricing.





---

---

