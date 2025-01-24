Eden Jr Raiders 2025 Meat Raffle

Doors open at 5pm, first spin at 6pm!
Draft Beer, wine and soda will be provided!
No outside alcohol allowed. Other beverages will be available for purchase. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
Sponsor a round
$50
We will announce your family’s name during the round and thank you for patronage! Got a favorite song?! You might hear it while we announce your round! Want to shout out your kiddos? Tell us their name and jersey number!
Business Sponsor
$250
In appreciation of your donation, we would like to recognize your company by displaying the logo or name of your business on our raffle program which will be placed at each table and on signage as the patrons enter the event. Your business will also be announced as a presenting sponsor at both the start and conclusion of the event and provided with 4 complimentary event tickets.
Business Sponsor
$500
In appreciation of your donation, we would like to recognize your company by displaying the logo or name of your business on our raffle program which will be placed at each table and on signage as the patrons enter the event. Your business will also be announced as a presenting sponsor at both the start and conclusion of the event and provided with 6 complimentary event tickets. Additionally, we will display your business on a banner at our field during the 2025 season.
Add a donation for Eden Little Loop
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!