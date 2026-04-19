Eden PTA's Spring Hanging Basket Sale 2026

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10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
10" potted plant in an array of colors courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
10" potted plant courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.
$
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