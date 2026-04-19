Eden Central School PTA

Hosted by

Eden Central School PTA

About this event

Eden PTA's Spring Hanging Basket Sale 2026

Legion Dr

Eden, NY 14057, USA

Petunia
$25

10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

New Guinea
$25

10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

Geranium
$25

10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

Million Bells
$25

10" potted plant in an array of color options to choose from courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

Combination Basket
$25

10" potted plant in an array of colors courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

Fern
$25

10" potted plant courtesy of Eden's very own Zittel's Farm.

Add a donation for Eden Central School PTA

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!