Eden Tree House Church

Hosted by

Eden Tree House Church

About this event

Eden Tree Family Retreat

8668 Pine Creek Rd

Pine Valley, CA 91962, USA

Add a donation for Eden Tree House Church

$

Lodge (Shared-Bath) Adult
$220

Limited number of spaces! Register quickly! This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.


2-3 guests per lodge. Will hold a family of 4.


Please register per person (including children)

Lodge (Shared-Bath) Children 0-2
Free

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging



Lodge (Shared-Bath) Children 3-11
$110

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging


This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.

Lodge (Shared-Bath) Children 12 & Up
$220

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging


This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.

Lodge (Private-Bath) Adult
$240

Limited number of spaces! Register quickly! This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.


2-3 guests per lodge. Will hold a family of 4.


Please register per person (including children)

Lodge (Private-Bath) Children 0-2
Free

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging

Lodge (Private-Bath) Children 3-11
$120

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging


This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.

Lodge (Private-Bath) Children 12 & Up
$240

Children 0-2 are free

Children ages 3-11 are 50%

Children 12 & Up are full lodging


This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.

Find Lodging Separately
$120

The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.


This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.

Find Lodging Separately (Child 0-2)
Free

The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.


This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.

Find Lodging Separately (Child 3-11)
$60

The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.


This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.

Find Lodging Separately (Child 12 & Up)
$120

The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.


This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.

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