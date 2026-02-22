Eden Tree Family Retreat

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About this event
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Limited number of spaces! Register quickly! This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
2-3 guests per lodge. Will hold a family of 4.
Please register per person (including children)
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
Limited number of spaces! Register quickly! This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
2-3 guests per lodge. Will hold a family of 4.
Please register per person (including children)
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
Children 0-2 are free
Children ages 3-11 are 50%
Children 12 & Up are full lodging
This cost is PER PERSON. This includes 3 days & 2 nights with 5 meals included.
The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.
This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.
The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.
This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.
The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.
This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.
The retreat site requires every person on-site to register.
This is the cost for 5 meals and being present on campus.
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