Eden Village Of Tulsa's Founders Dinner Silent Auction

Answer the call of the Great American Outdoors with this unforgettable luxury glamping adventure for two! Choose from three breathtaking destinations — Bryce Canyon, Utah; Lake Powell, Utah; or the Columbia River Gorge in Washington — and experience nature like never before with upscale accommodations, stunning scenery, and unforgettable outdoor experiences.

This exclusive getaway includes:

• A 3-night luxury glamping stay for 2 guests

• Stylish accommodations with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom

• Incredible destination options across some of America’s most scenic landscapes

• On-site dining, nightly campfires, and s’mores

• Premium outdoor experiences and nearby adventures

✨ Destination Highlights Include:

🏜️ Bryce Canyon, Utah

Stay in a deluxe glamping tent with your own private stargazing deck just minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park.

🌊 Lake Powell, Utah

Relax in an upscale glamping retreat with a private deck near the crystal-blue waters of Lake Powell and Lone Rock Beach.

🌲 Columbia River Gorge, Washington

Escape to a luxury retreat in the scenic White Salmon River Valley featuring live music, yoga, rafting, wineries, fishing, and breathtaking Pacific Northwest beauty.

Whether you’re hiking through red rock canyons, enjoying lakeside sunsets, or relaxing beside a campfire under the stars, this adventure offers the perfect blend of comfort and exploration.

🏕️ Perfect for outdoor lovers, couples, adventure seekers, or anyone wanting a unique and memorable getaway!

Package Details:

• Airfare not included

• Experience must be booked within 12 months and traveled within 24 months

• Premium guest services included for trip planning

• Trips can be sold in multiples

• Blackout periods vary by destination

Don’t miss your chance to bid on this incredible outdoor escape!