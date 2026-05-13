Eden Village Of Tulsa's Founders Dinner Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The Egg Subscription You Didn’t Know You Needed
Skip the grocery store and let our feathered ladies handle breakfast! Winning bidder receives 2 dozen farm fresh eggs delivered every other week for 12 months, lovingly collected from the chickens raised by Eden Village neighbors at Restoration Farm.
Locally raised. Neighbor loved. Breakfast approved. 🍳
(Valued at $288.00)
Starting bid
The Restoration Harvest Subscription
Winning bidder will receive a monthly delivery of seasonal produce for 12 months grown at Restoration Farm by the neighbors of Eden Village. This seed-to-table experience celebrates fresh food, meaningful work, and the power of community restoration.
Fresh, local, and rooted in restoration. 🥕🍅
(Valued at $300.00)
Starting bid
Restoration Farm Cornhole Boards (Comissioned to make once awarded)
Handcrafted pine wood cornhole boards made right here at Restoration Farm by the staff and neighbors of Eden Village of Tulsa. Built with care, craftsmanship, and purpose, this custom set is perfect for backyard gatherings, tailgates, and family fun.
More than a game — every board helps tell a story of restoration.
(Priceless)
Starting bid
Choose Your Tulsa Adventure
Enjoy 4 tickets donated by Tours of Tulsa — use them all at once for a group outing or split them up for multiple unforgettable experiences!
Winning bidder may choose any combination of:
🏛️ Art Deco & Architecture Tour
🕳️ Tulsa Tunnel Tour
👻 Ghost Tour — True Crime & Haunted History
From hidden underground passages and stunning architecture to eerie stories and haunted history, these guided experiences showcase Tulsa in a way most people never get to see.
History, mystery, and adventure all wrapped into one unforgettable package. (Value $100-196.00)
Starting bid
Enjoy a Family Membership to Tulsa Botanic Garden — a full year of breathtaking blooms, peaceful walks, seasonal exhibits, and family-friendly adventures.
Membership includes:
🌿 Unlimited admission benefits for 2 named adults + up to 4 children under 18
🌿 Access to seasonal exhibits and member events
🌿 Early ticket access and special member opportunities
🌿 5% discount on plant and gift shop purchases
🌿 Reciprocal admission benefits at participating gardens nationwide
From spring tulips and summer concerts to magical holiday lights, every season offers something new to discover. Perfect for families, garden lovers, and anyone looking for a beautiful escape right here in Tulsa. 🌷
(Value 100.00)
Starting bid
Experience ONEOK Field like a true MVP with a private 16-person suite for the Tulsa Drillers game on Saturday, June 13, 2026, plus a $500 food & beverage voucher!
Gather your friends, family, coworkers, or clients for an unforgettable evening of baseball, ballpark food, and downtown Tulsa skyline views.
⚾ Private suite for up to 16 guests
🌭 $500 food & beverage credit
🏟️ Premium suite views at ONEOK Field
🎉 Perfect for celebrations, team outings, or client entertainment
📍 ONEOK Field — Downtown Tulsa
⚾ Tulsa Drillers vs. Wichita Wind Surge
🕖 First Pitch: 7:00 PM
🚪 Gates Open: 6:00 PM
This game is also part of the exciting “T-Town Clowns” throwback weekend, celebrating Tulsa baseball history with special jerseys, themed events, and community festivities throughout the weekend.
From first pitch to final inning, this is the ultimate Tulsa summer night out — enjoyed in style from your own private suite. 🌆⚾
Value ( $1092.00)
Starting bid
Escape to the breathtaking Ozarks for an unforgettable fishing adventure at the legendary Norfork Trout Dock, located where the White River and Norfork River meet in beautiful Norfork, Arkansas.
This exclusive getaway combines world-class trout fishing, peaceful riverside lodging, and the natural beauty of the Ozark Mountains for the perfect outdoor escape. 🌲🌊
🎣 A fully guided trout fishing trip for 2 guests with expert local guides known for trophy catches
🍽️ A classic riverside shore lunch prepared along the banks of the river
🏡 Two nights of lodging for up to 4 guests
🌊 Access to some of the best rainbow and brown trout fishing waters in the country
Whether you're an experienced angler or trying trout fishing for the first time, you’ll enjoy misty river mornings, legendary fishing waters, and peaceful evenings surrounded by nature.
Perfect for couples, friends, or a relaxing getaway with family.
📍 Norfork, Arkansas
💲 Estimated Value: $1,000
📅 Valid for one year
Starting bid
Experience the charm, culture, and beauty of Asheville, North Carolina with this unforgettable getaway for two! Enjoy a 3-night stay in a stylish 4-star hotel located near Asheville’s celebrated downtown district, known for its historic architecture, vibrant arts scene, award-winning restaurants, and breathtaking mountain views.
This exclusive package includes:
• A 3-night stay for 2 guests
• Luxurious accommodations in the heart of historic Asheville
• Access to Asheville’s renowned food, arts, and cultural experiences
• Admission to the iconic Biltmore Estate
• A guided downtown food tour featuring local favorites
Whether you’re exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, enjoying craft cocktails and live music downtown, or relaxing in upscale accommodations, this trip offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.
✨ Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary trip, or memorable escape!
Package Details:
• 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom accommodations
• Airfare not included
• 12 months to book and 24 months to travel
• Travel available year-round with some holiday blackout dates and seasonal restrictions applying
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this incredible Asheville experience!
Starting bid
Escape to the breathtaking shores of St. Martin with this incredible Caribbean getaway for two! Enjoy a 4-night stay in a stylish beachfront apartment just steps away from the crystal-clear waters of beautiful Mullet Bay.
This tropical retreat includes:
• A 4-night stay for 2 guests
• Elegant beachfront accommodations with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom
• A private balcony featuring stunning ocean views
• Access to resort-style amenities including a luxurious pool and fitness center
• Convenient access to the restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment of Simpson Bay
• Just minutes from Marigot, the charming French capital of St. Martin
Spend your days soaking up the Caribbean sun, exploring turquoise beaches, dining on world-class island cuisine, and relaxing in paradise. Whether you’re looking for adventure, romance, or pure relaxation, this getaway offers the perfect island escape.
🌴 A dream vacation perfect for couples, anniversaries, or a once-in-a-lifetime tropical getaway!
Package Details:
• Airfare not included
• 12 months to book and 24 months to travel
• Premium guest services included for trip planning
• Travel available between May 1 and December 1
• Trips can be sold in multiples
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable St. Martin experience!
Starting bid
Answer the call of the Great American Outdoors with this unforgettable luxury glamping adventure for two! Choose from three breathtaking destinations — Bryce Canyon, Utah; Lake Powell, Utah; or the Columbia River Gorge in Washington — and experience nature like never before with upscale accommodations, stunning scenery, and unforgettable outdoor experiences.
This exclusive getaway includes:
• A 3-night luxury glamping stay for 2 guests
• Stylish accommodations with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom
• Incredible destination options across some of America’s most scenic landscapes
• On-site dining, nightly campfires, and s’mores
• Premium outdoor experiences and nearby adventures
✨ Destination Highlights Include:
🏜️ Bryce Canyon, Utah
Stay in a deluxe glamping tent with your own private stargazing deck just minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park.
🌊 Lake Powell, Utah
Relax in an upscale glamping retreat with a private deck near the crystal-blue waters of Lake Powell and Lone Rock Beach.
🌲 Columbia River Gorge, Washington
Escape to a luxury retreat in the scenic White Salmon River Valley featuring live music, yoga, rafting, wineries, fishing, and breathtaking Pacific Northwest beauty.
Whether you’re hiking through red rock canyons, enjoying lakeside sunsets, or relaxing beside a campfire under the stars, this adventure offers the perfect blend of comfort and exploration.
🏕️ Perfect for outdoor lovers, couples, adventure seekers, or anyone wanting a unique and memorable getaway!
Package Details:
• Airfare not included
• Experience must be booked within 12 months and traveled within 24 months
• Premium guest services included for trip planning
• Trips can be sold in multiples
• Blackout periods vary by destination
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this incredible outdoor escape!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!