Eden Arts Inc

Hosted by

Eden Arts Inc

About this event

Ages 3–5 Recital Tickets – Parent Access Only

101 Park Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA

Ava Alfred (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Aviyah-Rose Glover (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Courtney Corbin (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Mia Greene (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Selahni Dupal (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Snoh Taitt (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Zariah Miley (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Zyla Carr (3-5)
$20

Please allow the parents of this student purchase their ticket!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!