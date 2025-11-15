EdeYouth Inc.

Hosted by

EdeYouth Inc.

About this event

Be Bold & Dream Big Benefit Gala • November 15, 2025

555 Northern Blvd

Great Neck, NY 11021, USA

Sponsor a Youth Ticket – 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual
$120

Sponsor a Youth Ticket

Make a difference by sponsoring a youth to attend our Gala! Your support gives a deserving young person the chance to connect with mentors and be part of a community that empowers future leaders. Sponsor today and help create lasting opportunities!


Disclaimer: Please note that the “Sponsor a Youth” ticket covers admission for one youth participant only. This ticket type is not valid for adult entry.

General Ticket – EdeYouth 15th & AYES 11th Anniversary
$200

General Gala Ticket – 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala

Board Member Ticket – 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala

Celebrate this milestone event with us in distinguished fashion. The Board Member Ticket offers reserved seating, dinner, live entertainment, and special recognition for your dedication and leadership within EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S. Your presence helps further our mission to empower youth and strengthen our community.

Board Member Table Seating for 10 guests
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Seating for Board Members:
As a board member, you are required to reserve one table seating for 10 guests. To ensure proper arrangements, kindly provide the names of your guests by October 24, 2025. We are excited to welcome you and your guests to this prestigious event.

Honoree Table – EdeYouth 15th & AYES 11th Anniversary
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

EdeYouth 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala – Honoree Table

Celebrate with us by reserving an Honoree Table for 10 guests! Enjoy a premium view, gourmet dinner, live entertainment, and support youth programs empowering the next generation of leaders. Please provide guest names by October 24, 2025, for proper arrangements.

Sponsor a Table of 10
$2,000

Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3, 2024

Diamond Sponsor Package
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Diamond Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Diamond Sponsor
• Two (2) exclusive tables with prime seating for 10 guests each, with dedicated steward service
• Opportunity to deliver sponsor remarks from the podium
• Full-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Featured speaking opportunity on partner radio broadcast
• Prominent logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media platforms
• Logo inclusion on all gala marketing materials and promotional collateral

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Platinum Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Platinum Sponsor of the Event
• One (1) premium table with prime seating for 10 guests and personal steward service
• Opportunity to deliver sponsor remarks from the podium
• Full-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Prominent logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media
• Logo inclusion on all gala marketing and promotional materials

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gold Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Gold Sponsor of the Event
• One (1) preferred table with prime seating for 10 guests
• Opportunity to give sponsor remarks from the podium
• Half-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media
• Logo featured on all gala marketing and promotional materials

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Silver Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as an Official Silver Sponsor
• Two (2) prime seats at the sponsor table
• Half-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Logo placement on select gala marketing materials

Full Page Add
$250

Full-Page Ad:
Dimensions: 8.5" (width) x 5.5" (height) or (Size 8 1/2 by 5 1/2)
Submit your high-resolution artwork in PDF or PNG format to be featured in our souvenir journal. Celebrate, honor, or promote—your message will be seen by a wide community of supporters, leaders, and partners.
Deadline: October 24, 2025

Half a Page Ad
$125

Half-Page Ad:
Dimensions: 5.5" (W) x 4.25" (H) or (Size 5 1/2 by 4.25)
Submit your high-resolution artwork in PDF or PNG format to be featured in our souvenir journal. Celebrate, honor, or promote your message to a broad audience of supporters, leaders, and partners.
Deadline: October 24, 2025

Raffle Tickets Sold
$100

🎟️ Raffle Tickets Now on Sale!
Support EdeYouth & AYES while entering for a chance to win exciting prizes! Every ticket helps fund life-changing programs for our youth. Don’t miss your shot—grab your raffle tickets today and help us empower the next generation!

Price: $6000- Painting

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