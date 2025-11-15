Be Bold & Dream Big Benefit Gala • November 15, 2025

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About this event
Sponsor a Youth Ticket
Make a difference by sponsoring a youth to attend our Gala! Your support gives a deserving young person the chance to connect with mentors and be part of a community that empowers future leaders. Sponsor today and help create lasting opportunities!
Disclaimer: Please note that the “Sponsor a Youth” ticket covers admission for one youth participant only. This ticket type is not valid for adult entry.
General Gala Ticket – 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala
Board Member Ticket – 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala
Celebrate this milestone event with us in distinguished fashion. The Board Member Ticket offers reserved seating, dinner, live entertainment, and special recognition for your dedication and leadership within EdeYouth and Alexander Y.E.S. Your presence helps further our mission to empower youth and strengthen our community.
Table Seating for Board Members:
As a board member, you are required to reserve one table seating for 10 guests. To ensure proper arrangements, kindly provide the names of your guests by October 24, 2025. We are excited to welcome you and your guests to this prestigious event.
EdeYouth 15th Anniversary & AYES 11th Annual Fundraising Gala – Honoree Table
Celebrate with us by reserving an Honoree Table for 10 guests! Enjoy a premium view, gourmet dinner, live entertainment, and support youth programs empowering the next generation of leaders. Please provide guest names by October 24, 2025, for proper arrangements.
Table seating for 10 guests. List of names must be provided two weeks before the event -November 3, 2024
Diamond Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Diamond Sponsor
• Two (2) exclusive tables with prime seating for 10 guests each, with dedicated steward service
• Opportunity to deliver sponsor remarks from the podium
• Full-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Featured speaking opportunity on partner radio broadcast
• Prominent logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media platforms
• Logo inclusion on all gala marketing materials and promotional collateral
Platinum Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Platinum Sponsor of the Event
• One (1) premium table with prime seating for 10 guests and personal steward service
• Opportunity to deliver sponsor remarks from the podium
• Full-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Prominent logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media
• Logo inclusion on all gala marketing and promotional materials
Gold Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Official Gold Sponsor of the Event
• One (1) preferred table with prime seating for 10 guests
• Opportunity to give sponsor remarks from the podium
• Half-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Logo placement on EdeYouth’s website and social media
• Logo featured on all gala marketing and promotional materials
Silver Sponsor Package
Benefits Include:
• Recognition as an Official Silver Sponsor
• Two (2) prime seats at the sponsor table
• Half-page ad in the commemorative gala journal
• Logo placement on select gala marketing materials
Full-Page Ad:
Dimensions: 8.5" (width) x 5.5" (height) or (Size 8 1/2 by 5 1/2)
Submit your high-resolution artwork in PDF or PNG format to be featured in our souvenir journal. Celebrate, honor, or promote—your message will be seen by a wide community of supporters, leaders, and partners.
Deadline: October 24, 2025
Half-Page Ad:
Dimensions: 5.5" (W) x 4.25" (H) or (Size 5 1/2 by 4.25)
Submit your high-resolution artwork in PDF or PNG format to be featured in our souvenir journal. Celebrate, honor, or promote your message to a broad audience of supporters, leaders, and partners.
Deadline: October 24, 2025
🎟️ Raffle Tickets Now on Sale!
Support EdeYouth & AYES while entering for a chance to win exciting prizes! Every ticket helps fund life-changing programs for our youth. Don’t miss your shot—grab your raffle tickets today and help us empower the next generation!
Price: $6000- Painting
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!