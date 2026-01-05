Edg Sports League Corporation

Offered by

Edg Sports League Corporation

About the memberships

EDG SPORTS LEAGUE'S Memberships

Digital Court
$14.99

Renews monthly

You can now stream all of EDG SPORTS LEAGUE Basketball games LIVE!!!

Home Court
$39.99

Renews monthly

You can now stream all of games LIVE online. BONUS discounts on merch. With a charity receipt!

Courtside Club
$249.99

Valid until March 26, 2027

For the Philadelphia basketball lovers, we have a limited edition Founder's Jersey and everything in the HOME COURT membership. Also a $50 charity receipt upon annual purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!