EDG SPORTS LEAGUE'S Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
You can now stream all of EDG SPORTS LEAGUE Basketball games LIVE!!!
Renews monthly
You can now stream all of games LIVE online. BONUS discounts on merch. With a charity receipt!
Valid until March 26, 2027
For the Philadelphia basketball lovers, we have a limited edition Founder's Jersey and everything in the HOME COURT membership. Also a $50 charity receipt upon annual purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!