Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School PTSA Online Auction

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Starting bid
One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club and access to one (1) regular season home game in 2026.
Watch 2025 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2026 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Please see voucher for instructions to redeem.
Estimated Value: $976 in total ($244 per ticket)
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $450, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Skip the stress on Thursday, June 25, for the Class of 2026 Graduation with reserved, on-campus parking.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $850, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Parking for one car in the Brenners’ driveway at 1 Bittersweet Lane on Thursday, June 25 for the Class of 2026 Graduation.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $850, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy Graduation Day from 4 reserved seats at the EHS Commencement Ceremony.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
SOLD OUT, not accepting any bids.
Enjoy Graduation Day from 4 reserved seats at the EHS Commencement Ceremony.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique opportunity for your student to have lunch with principal Kyle Hosier.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable game day with 4 NY Jets Pre-Season Tickets at MetLife Stadium. Upper PRIME seating in Section 316 Row 4, great view from the 15 yard line! Includes parking pass too! Valued at $400.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $375, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Sing the National Anthem at the Edgemont Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $120, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Join the announcer in the press box to co-announce the Edgemont Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Suit up as the Edgemont Panther mascot at the Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Leave your mark on the sports fields walk and show your panther pride, with a painted paw print and your name - generously donated by the E-Club. Estimated 2026 value minimum at $125.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $125, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket of Edgemont merchandise and spirit items generously donated by the E-Club — perfect for showing Panther pride at games and around town. Basket includes 2 pairs of PJ pants, car magnets, seat cushions and 2 t-shirts in the sizes of your choice! Minimum estimated value at $200.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy four deliveries of fresh-baked bread from Edgemont resident Andrew Jeske, delivered over 4–6 weeks.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Gather a group of 10 friends and enjoy an authentic Indian meal prepared for you.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $2000, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy four priority seats for the 2027 Spring High School Musical — a comfortable, stress-free way to experience one of Edgemont’s most anticipated performances.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy four priority seats for the Fall 2026 Junior High Musical — a comfortable, stress-free way to experience this beloved student performance.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $200, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
2 bottles of the legendary 2020 Sassicaia (94–97 pts), a benchmark Super Tuscan from Tenuta San Guido. Valued at $400 each bottle https://www.tenutasanguido.com/en/wines
Perfect For:
A once-in-a-lifetime celebration, an extraordinary dinner party centerpiece, or the discerning collector looking to own a piece of Italian wine history.
Generously Donated By:
Kobrand Fine Wine & Spirits
https://www.kobrandwineandspirits.com
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $750, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with this impressive magnum of Taittinger’s iconic Brut La Française from the esteemed Champagne house, Champagne Taittinger. Crafted with a high percentage of Chardonnay and aged for exceptional finesse, this elegant Champagne delivers fine, persistent bubbles with notes of white flowers, brioche, stone fruit, and a crisp, refreshing finish. Valued at $150
Generously Donated By:
Kobrand Fine Wines & Spirits
https://www.kobrandwineandspirits.com
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $140, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
S4 Summer 2026 Workshop - In this highly interactive learn-by-doing workshop, your student will learn evidence-based and practical step-by-step skills, tools, and strategies for how to study, organize, take notes, manage time, prepare for tests, use executive functioning, and stay on-task and on track. The workshops are either in Darien CT or online over zoom and span 3 days in August, 90 minutes each day for a total of 4.5 hours. Middle School workshops only available August 18-20. High School workshops are either August 11-13, Aug 18-20 or Aug 25-27. Please contact [email protected] for more details.
An excellent opportunity to build confidence and academic independence. Valued at $395
Generously Donated By: S4 Study Skills
https://successfulstudyskills4students.com/
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $350, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Receive one hour of personalized one-on-one tutoring tailored to the student’s needs and learning goals.
With a core focus on study skills, executive functioning, organization, note taking, and test prep, we teach students how to study, use executive functioning against expertise in all subject matter. Valued at $165-$185
Generously Donated By: S4 Study Skills
https://successfulstudyskills4students.com/
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $170, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
SOLD OUT, not accepting any bids.
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 4" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $250.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $225, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 4" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $250.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $225, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 4" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $250.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $225, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 8" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $400.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $350, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 8" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $400.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $350, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Gather some friends and join the EHS Boys Varsity Basketball captains for a fun, high-energy skills clinic.
Grab some classmates and bid on this priceless opportunity — open to up to 10 players. Learn some new moves, build confidence, and have a great time on the court!
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $500, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Gather some friends and join the EHS Girls Varsity Soccer captains for a fun, energetic clinic.
Grab some classmates and bid on this great opportunity — open to up to 10 players. Learn new skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the soccer field!
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $500, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Grab some friends and join the EHS Varsity Baseball team for a fun, energetic 90 minute clinic.
Grab as many friends as you want or even your little league team and bid on this great opportunity. Learn new skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the Edgemont high school baseball field!
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $500, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Grab some friends and join the EHS Varsity Tennis teams for a fun, energetic clinic.
Grab some classmates and bid on this great opportunity — open to up to 25 players, boys and girls ages 5-12 years old. Learn new skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the Edgemont high school tennis courts! Must be used by June 25, 2026. In case of inclement weather, rain date is available.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
SOLD OUT, not accepting any bids.Curious about robotics? The Solar Flare Robotics Team, comprised of Edgemont High School students, is offering a two-hour Lunch & Learn session for any student interested in exploring the world of robotics. Meet team members, learn about competitions and design, and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build and program a robot. The winning student may attend solo or bring up to two friends for this hands-on experience. Pizza lunch included.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $300, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
One hour private tennis lesson with the Edgemont Varsity coach and director of AV Tennis at Ardsley Swim & Tennis Club, Ms. Alexa Goldberg! Estimated value $125.
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $125, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
SOLD OUT, not accepting any bids.
Enjoy a personalized 30-minute elevated stretch therapy session at The Vital Stretch, designed to improve mobility and flexibility.
More than stretching — it’s about moving freely, feeling stronger, and living actively. Valued at $69.
https://thevitalstretch.com/scarsdale/
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $65, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized 30-minute elevated stretch therapy session at The Vital Stretch, designed to improve mobility and flexibility.
More than stretching — it’s about moving freely, feeling stronger, and living actively. Valued at $69.
https://thevitalstretch.com/scarsdale/
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $65, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 personalized 30-minute elevated stretch therapy sessions at The Vital Stretch, designed to improve mobility and flexibility.
More than stretching — it’s about moving freely, feeling stronger, and living actively. Valued at $276.
https://thevitalstretch.com/scarsdale/
To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $250, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
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