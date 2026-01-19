Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School PTSA Online Auction

One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club and access to one (1) regular season home game in 2026.





Watch 2025 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2026 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Please see voucher for instructions to redeem.

Estimated Value: $976 in total ($244 per ticket)





To purchase this item instantly for the BUY NOW PRICE of $450, you must use the buy now payment link below. Please do NOT place a bid here if you intend to use the buy now option. The item will be awarded to the first person who completes payment through this link https://www.edgemontptsa.org/form/m/372505









Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]