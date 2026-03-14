Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School PTSA Online Auction - Items Still Available until Monday, Feb 16 @ 9 PM

One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club and access to one (1) regular season home game in 2026.





Watch 2025 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2026 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Please see voucher for instructions to redeem.

Estimated Value: $976 in total ($244 per ticket)





Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]