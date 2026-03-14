Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School PTSA Online Auction - Items Still Available until Monday, Feb 16 @ 9 PM

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Starting bid
One (1) voucher for four (4) VIP tickets inclusive of Founders Club and access to one (1) regular season home game in 2026.
Watch 2025 NWSL Champions and the international stars of NJ/NY Gotham FC compete at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ. Tickets are to your home game of choice during the 2026 regular season (subject to availability) and include access to Gotham FC's Founders Club with complimentary food & non-alcoholic beverages. Please see voucher for instructions to redeem.
Estimated Value: $976 in total ($244 per ticket)
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Skip the stress on Thursday, June 25, for the Class of 2026 Graduation with reserved, on-campus parking.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique opportunity for your student to have lunch with principal Kyle Hosier.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable game day with 4 NY Jets Pre-Season Tickets at MetLife Stadium. Upper PRIME seating in Section 316 Row 4, great view from the 15 yard line! Includes parking pass too! Valued at $400.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Sing the National Anthem at the Edgemont Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Join the announcer in the press box to co-announce the Edgemont Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Suit up as the Edgemont Panther mascot at the Homecoming Football Game in September 2026.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Gather a group of 10 friends and enjoy an authentic Indian meal prepared for you.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy four priority seats for the 2027 Spring High School Musical — a comfortable, stress-free way to experience one of Edgemont’s most anticipated performances.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy four priority seats for the Fall 2026 Junior High Musical — a comfortable, stress-free way to experience this beloved student performance.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 4" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $250.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 4" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $250.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Honor your student or celebrate a meaningful milestone with a personalized engraved 8" x 8" tile permanently displayed on the facade of the administration building. Valued at $400.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Grab some friends and join the EHS Varsity Baseball team for a fun, energetic 90 minute clinic.
Grab as many friends as you want or even your little league team and bid on this great opportunity. Learn new skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the Edgemont high school baseball field!
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Grab some friends and join the EHS Varsity Tennis teams for a fun, energetic clinic.
Grab some classmates and bid on this great opportunity — open to up to 25 players, boys and girls ages 5-12 years old. Learn new skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the Edgemont high school tennis courts! Must be used by June 25, 2026. In case of inclement weather, rain date is available.
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized 30-minute elevated stretch therapy session at The Vital Stretch, designed to improve mobility and flexibility.
More than stretching — it’s about moving freely, feeling stronger, and living actively. Valued at $69.
https://thevitalstretch.com/scarsdale/
Details will be coordinated through the PTSA: [email protected]
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