Edgewater High School PTSO Presents: Sip & Soar | Mardi Gras

Hosted by
About this event
$55 – Parade Pass (Single Ticket)
1 Event Ticket
1 Dinner Ticket
2 Drink Tickets
Cover the admission cost for a Edgewater High School teacher to attend our event.
1 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)
*Do not have to be present to win
5 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)
*Do not have to be present to win
10 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)
*Do not have to be present to win
1 Raffle Ticket for Special Gift Basket
*Do not have to be present to win
5 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket
*Do not have to be present to win
10 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket
*Do not have to be present to win
Combo Ticket: 10 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket & 2 Premium Raffle Tickets for Top Tier Mardi Gras Basket at $350+ value (more items are being added)
*Do not have to be present to win
Combo Ticket: 20 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket & 5 Premium Raffle Tickets for Top Tier Mardi Gras Basket at $350+ value (more items are being added)
*Do not have to be present to win
$300
2 Event Tickets
2 Dinner Tickets
4 Drink Tickets
2 Premium Raffle Tickets
4 Regular Raffle Tickets
Name listed on event signage and social media
$500
4 Event Tickets
4 Dinner Tickets
8 Drink Tickets
4 Premium Raffle Tickets
8 Regular Raffle Tickets
Name listed on event signage and social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!