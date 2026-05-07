Edgewater Pride 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
To redeem the prize, the winner can present the attached card in person.
Value:$125
Experation: 5/7/27
Good Boy Jack's 5846 W 25th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214 (720) 879-0040
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
ZenPedicure
Value: $65.00
Experation: 4/27/26
Starting bid
Standard Seating for 4 People. Main entrée, Non-alcoholic beverages, & sopaipillas.
*MUST BOOK RESERVATIONS THROUGH [email protected]
Value: $200
Expiration: 5/4/27
Starting bid
Rainbow Mosaic Tiled Backdrop in Home
Value: 100.00
Artist: Pam Farris
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!