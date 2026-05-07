Edgewater Pride
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Edgewater Pride

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Edgewater Pride

About this event

Sales closed

Edgewater Pride 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

Land of the Lost item
Land of the Lost
$25

Starting bid

Whimsical Land of the Lost photograph on canvas by Diane Allison. 16" x 20" Value $100
Oracle Deck and Reading item
Oracle Deck and Reading item
Oracle Deck and Reading
$40

Starting bid

One deck of Touchpoints™ Oracle Cards for Everyday Wisdom and a 30 minute reading with Beth of Mud Witch Industries. Value $175 mudwitchindustries.com Insta @mudwitchindustries
Lumos Street Smart Bike Helmet item
Lumos Street Smart Bike Helmet item
Lumos Street Smart Bike Helmet item
Lumos Street Smart Bike Helmet
$30

Starting bid

Bike helmet donated by The Wheelie Bean. It's Wheelie safe! Value $119 Insta @thewheeliebeanco
5 Bath Punch Card item
5 Bath Punch Card item
5 Bath Punch Card
$30

Starting bid

To redeem the prize, the winner can present the attached card in person.


Value:$125

Experation: 5/7/27

Good Boy Jack's 5846 W 25th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214 (720) 879-0040

Love Trumps Hate (Copy) item
Love Trumps Hate (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

12 Love Trumps Hate pins. Value $15 and priceless!
Bar Kit item
Bar Kit item
Bar Kit
$40

Starting bid

Bar Kit includes everything you need to set up a sophisticated bar at home! From Olive Patina in the Edgewater Market. Value $150 https://www.olivepatina.com/ Insta @olivepatina
Knit Kit! item
Knit Kit! item
Knit Kit!
$20

Starting bid

Learn to Knit Kit from the Tangles Ball in the Edgewater Market. Value $75 https://www.thetangledball.com/ Insta @thetangledball
Uber Chic Zen Pedicure item
Uber Chic Zen Pedicure item
Uber Chic Zen Pedicure
$15

Starting bid

ZenPedicure


Value: $65.00


Experation: 4/27/26

Casa Bonita Standard Seating 4 People item
Casa Bonita Standard Seating 4 People item
Casa Bonita Standard Seating 4 People
$50

Starting bid

Standard Seating for 4 People. Main entrée, Non-alcoholic beverages, & sopaipillas.


*MUST BOOK RESERVATIONS THROUGH [email protected]


Value: $200


Expiration: 5/4/27

Rainbow Mosaic Tile House item
Rainbow Mosaic Tile House
$20

Starting bid

Rainbow Mosaic Tiled Backdrop in Home


Value: 100.00


Artist: Pam Farris

[email protected]

https://www.artworkarchive.com/artwork/pam

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!