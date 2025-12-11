2026 Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department's Silent Auction

This Experience Includes a 4-night stay in an upscale hunting lodge for four hunters, three full hunting days with a professional guide, three gourmet-prepared meals per day with wine and beer, a New Zealand Big Game hunting license, rifle rental, and ammunition, a two-hunters-to-one guide ratio, Pickup and drop-off from Christchurch Airport, and all transportation in the hunting area.





Experience an unforgettable hunting adventure on the South Island of New Zealand. You will be hunting for Red Stag, Himalayan Tahr, Alpine Chamois, Captain Cook wild boar, and more. Hunt thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Kiwi guide. Enjoy comfortable lodging with all the amenities of your home, including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wi-Fi, and more. Good for the 2025 to 2027 New Zealand hunting seasons.