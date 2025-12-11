2026 Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This Experience Includes
Accommodations
• 4-Nights stay at Estancia Chischaca for four hunters.
• Five days with three full hunting days with a guide.
• Three meals per day with wine and beer.
• Two hunters to one guide ratio.
• Pickup and drop off at San Luis Airport.
• All transportation in the hunting area
Starting bid
This Experience Includes a 4-night stay in an upscale hunting lodge for four hunters, three full hunting days with a professional guide, three gourmet-prepared meals per day with wine and beer, a New Zealand Big Game hunting license, rifle rental, and ammunition, a two-hunters-to-one guide ratio, Pickup and drop-off from Christchurch Airport, and all transportation in the hunting area.
Experience an unforgettable hunting adventure on the South Island of New Zealand. You will be hunting for Red Stag, Himalayan Tahr, Alpine Chamois, Captain Cook wild boar, and more. Hunt thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Kiwi guide. Enjoy comfortable lodging with all the amenities of your home, including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wi-Fi, and more. Good for the 2025 to 2027 New Zealand hunting seasons.
Starting bid
This framed display includes a Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Insert, as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
The signature has been authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), and it includes their tamper-proof sticker and/or a paper certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
David Ankrum, the talented voice actor who is best known for portraying the voice of Cpt. Wedge Antilles, also known as "Red 2" in the original Star Wars Episode IV and in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has agreed to sign this flag and personalize it to the winning bidder.
With the holiday season coming up, a one-of-a-kind, personalized collectible is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan.
The flag will be signed under the supervision of authorized agents, and it will be accompanied by a letter of authenticity.
Starting bid
Cody Bradford autographed baseball in a case. Approx value $150.
Starting bid
You and your best mates will spend 1 hour becoming intimate with a 1.5lb piece of whirling wood and metal as you learn, practice, and then finally square off toe to toe in a group tournament that will result in the crowning of an Axe Throwing Champion. Our Axe Throwing sessions are run by trained experts who will show you how to safely handle an axe and chuck it with accuracy while giving you tips on how to capture that illustrious Bullseye!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE ON PRIVATE LANES THROW WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used towards any future booking at Class Axe Dallas:
715 N Glenville Dr #440, Dallas, TX 75081
Starting bid
Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:
715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081
Starting bid
Certificate for four (4) tickets that can be redeemed to any game throughout our 25-26 season
Feb 6th, 7th, 27th, 28th
March 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th
April 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!