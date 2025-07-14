Edinboro VFD 2025 6th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Foursome Registration
Individual Golfer Registration
Additional Guests for the Dinner @ Engine House 39 Following the Event
3 Months of Digital Advertising @ Engine House 39 Full Color Banner With Logo & Course Signage Tournament Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition One Foursome Registration
3 Months of Digital Advertising @ Engine House 39 Chief Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition Two Golfer Registrations
Recognition for Two Skill Prizes Course Signage Captain Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition
Recognition for One Skill Prize Course Signage Lieutenant Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!