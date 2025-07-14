Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department

Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department

Edinboro VFD 2025 6th Annual Golf Tournament

Culberston Hills Golf Course

301 W Plum St #2122, Edinboro, PA 16412, USA

$400

$100

$30

Additional Guests for the Dinner @ Engine House 39 Following the Event

$1,000

3 Months of Digital Advertising @ Engine House 39 Full Color Banner With Logo & Course Signage Tournament Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition One Foursome Registration

$750

3 Months of Digital Advertising @ Engine House 39 Chief Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition Two Golfer Registrations

$500

Recognition for Two Skill Prizes Course Signage Captain Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition

$250

Recognition for One Skill Prize Course Signage Lieutenant Level Sponsorship Recognition On EVFD Website Event Recognition

$100
