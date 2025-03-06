Edison Visionary Lions Club – 15th Anniversary Celebration & Fundraiser

Place an Advertisement in Our Commemorative History Book Promote your business or share a message of support while contributing to a great cause! Ad Specifications: - Page Size: 8.5" x 5.5" - Full Page Ad Size: 7.5" x 4.5" A print-ready PDF or image file is required by April 17th. If you need assistance creating an ad, we can design one for you for an additional $75—just provide the content!

Place an Advertisement in Our Commemorative History Book Promote your business or share a message of support while contributing to a great cause! Ad Specifications: - Page Size: 8.5" x 5.5" - Full Page Ad Size: 7.5" x 4.5" A print-ready PDF or image file is required by April 17th. If you need assistance creating an ad, we can design one for you for an additional $75—just provide the content!

seeMoreDetailsMobile