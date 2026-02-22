District 69 PTO

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District 69 PTO

About this event

Edison's 5th Grade Celebration - 2026!

8200 Gross Point Rd

Morton Grove, IL 60053, USA

General Admission
$10

Ticket payments cover the costs of food, decorations, and activities at this celebration. We are suggesting a $10 payment per student, but any amount is helpful. If you prefer to pay a different amount, please use the Donation option below. Thank you!


Please note:  you are NOT required to make a donation to Zeffy.  Simply choose "Other" in the dropdown and make your Contribution zero.

Add a donation for District 69 PTO

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