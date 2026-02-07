Edmond Chapter of American Business Clubs Edmond Noon Ambucks Charity Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Edmond Chapter of American Business Clubs Edmond Noon Ambucks Charity Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Edmond AMBUCS Golf for Mobility 2026

1600 E Danforth Rd

Edmond, OK 73034, USA

Master's Sponsor
$5,000

Master's Sponsorship

Putting Contest Sponsor
$3,500

Putting Contest Sponsor

T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,500

T-Shirt Sponsor

Pebble Beach Sponsor
$2,500

Pebble Beach Sponsor

Super Bowl Sponsor
$2,500

Super Bowl Sponsor

Pin Flag Sponsor
$2,500

Pin Flag Sponsor

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Lunch Sponsor

Prize Sponsor
$1,500

Prize Sponsor

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Beverage Cart Sponsor

BC Clark 10K Giveaway
$1,000

BC Clark 10K Giveaway

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor

Bronze Sponsor
$800

Bronze Sponsor

Hole Sign Sponsor
$250

Hole Sign Sponsor

Golf Foursome Team
$600

Golf Foursome Team

Individual Golfer
$150

Individual Golfer

Grand Slam Package
$20

Includes 3 Mulligans, 1 Throw, & 1 Hit from the Ladies Tee.

Raffle Tickets
$10

Includes 5 raffle tickets to be used for our amazing items in the raffle!

Add a donation for Edmond Chapter of American Business Clubs Edmond Noon Ambucks Charity Foundation, Inc.

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