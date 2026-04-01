Eritrean Diaspora Network

Hosted by

Eritrean Diaspora Network

About this event

EDN Independence Party and Scholarship Fundrasier

3400 Georgia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20010, USA

Advance Ticket
$25

Secure your spot in advance at a standard rate before prices increase.

Duo Pass
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Better together. Grab two tickets at a discounted rate and come with a friend.

General Admission
$30

General admission entry to the event. Come celebrate, connect, and enjoy the night.

Last Call/At the Door
$40

Last chance to get in. Limited tickets available at the door at the highest price.

Duo Pass — Second Release
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Better together. Grab two tickets at a discounted rate and come with a friend.

Add a donation for Eritrean Diaspora Network

$

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