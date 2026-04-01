EDN Independence Party and Scholarship Fundrasier

About this event
Secure your spot in advance at a standard rate before prices increase.
Better together. Grab two tickets at a discounted rate and come with a friend.
General admission entry to the event. Come celebrate, connect, and enjoy the night.
Last chance to get in. Limited tickets available at the door at the highest price.
Better together. Grab two tickets at a discounted rate and come with a friend.
$
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