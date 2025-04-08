EDOF 10th Year Anniversary Celebration

7/24 Dollz N Boots (kids) - Cha'le Gardens Riverdale, Ga.
$10
General Admission
Ages: 12yrs and under
Congratulations on celebrating 10 years with us. Enjoy your $10 ticket(s)
( Includes food and drinks)
Get Ready for the EDOF DOLLZ & BOOTZ
Featuring Line Dancing, Good Food, Fellowship, and Plenty of Fun!
Put on your boots, grab your crew, and come dance the day away with us.
Tickets are on sale NOW — don’t miss out on the fun and memories!
EDOF Dollz N Bootz (Adults)
$20
General Admission
(Includes food and drinks)
Get Ready for the EDOF DOLLZ & BOOTS
Featuring Line Dancing, Good Food, Fellowship, and Plenty of Fun!
Put on your boots, grab your crew, and come dance the day away with us.
Tickets are on sale NOW — don’t miss out on the fun and memories!
EDOF- Dollz N Bootz - (Vendors Table)
$50
Vendors reserve your spot now!!
7/25 All White Awards & Coronation Jazzy J's College Park,Ga
$30
General Admission
(Includes food and beverage)
Join us for an elegant evening of celebration, honor, and royalty as we recognize outstanding achievements and crown our new leaders.
Come dressed to impress in your finest all-white attire and experience a night filled with glamour, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.
This is a night you won’t want to miss — secure your spot today!
EDOF VIP - All White Awards & Coronation Gala
$50
VIP Admission
(includes food & beverage & A EDOF Gift)
Join us for an elegant evening of celebration, honor, and royalty as we recognize outstanding achievements and crown our new leaders.
Come dressed to impress in your finest all-white attire and experience a night filled with glamour, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.
This is a night you won’t want to miss — secure your spot today!
EDOF - All White Awards & Coronation Gala Table (8)
$200
Reserve your table (8) now!
(includes Food and Beverage)
Join us for an elegant evening of celebration, honor, and royalty as we recognize outstanding achievements and crown our new leaders.
Come dressed to impress in your finest all-white attire and experience a night filled with glamour, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.
This is a night you won’t want to miss — secure your spot today!
EDOF - All White Awards & Coronation Gala (Vendors Table)
$50
Reserve your spot now!
(Includes Table)
EDOF - 10th Anniversary Dollz Ball Celebration
$100
General Admission
Join us as we celebrate 10 years Experience:
• A lavish 5-course gourmet meal curated to perfection
• An evening of pure elegance — where every detail sparkles as bright as our Dollz
• Captivating live entertainment and surprises throughout the night
• Special Honors and Awards recognizing 10 years of faith, purpose, and passion
• Glamorous red carpet photo ops, luxury décor, and a celebration of legacy like no other
VIP Guests
Reserve your seat now!!
(You’ll receive A Special EDOF Gift Bag)
Experience:
• A lavish 5-course gourmet meal curated to perfection
• An evening of pure elegance — where every detail sparkles as bright as our Dollz
• Captivating live entertainment and surprises throughout the night
• Special Honors and Awards recognizing 10 years of faith, purpose, and passion
• Glamorous red carpet photo ops, luxury décor, and a celebration of legacy like no other
Vendors
Reserve your spot now!!
(Bring your own table)
7/24-7/26 (3-Day) EDOF Hopper Event Pass
$150
Congratulations on celebrating with us. (3- Day) Hopper Pass Price Includes: Access to all EDOF events (July 24-26) plus food and drinks Get Ready for the EDOF Celebration Week Tickets are on sale NOW — don’t miss out on the fun and memories!
